JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Dec 5 Growth in
business activity in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector
reached a three-month high in November, boosted by faster growth
in new orders, output and employment, according to a survey
published on Monday.
The SABB HSBC Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index, which
measures activity in the OPEC member's manufacturing and
services sectors, rose to 58.1 in November, its highest level
since August, from 56.7 in October.
The seasonally adjusted index for Saudi Arabia continues to
hold above the 50 mark which separates growth from contraction.
The survey of more than 400 private companies showed new
order growth rising to 67.7 points in November, the highest
since July, from 64.7 in October. Employment in Saudi Arabia's
non-oil private sector also rose in November, to a three-month
high of 51.7 from 50.1 in October.
Saudi Arabia is being affected by weak economies in Europe
and the United States but firm global oil prices, as well as
multi-billion dollar projects announced this year to upgrade
infrastructure and create jobs, have been supporting growth.
Many companies said in the survey that they had benefited
from the strong performance of Saudi Arabia's construction
industry. New export work rose at a slower rate, with some firms
saying political tensions in the Middle East and North Africa
and economic problems in Europe had undermined demand.
-- Detailed PMI data is only available under licence from
Markit and customers need to apply to Markit for a licence.
To subscribe to the full data, click on the link below:
For further information please phone Markit on ++ 44 20 7260
2454