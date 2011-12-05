The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
AUSTERITY MEASURES
Prime Minister Mario Monti unveiled a 30-billion-euro ($40.3
billion) package of austerity measures on Sunday, raising taxes
and increasing the pension age in a drive to shore up Italy's
strained finances and stave off a crisis that threatens to
overwhelm the euro zone.
BANKS
Europe's chief bank regulator EBA said Italian banks should
boost their capital, dismissing criticism over its criteria on
sovereign exposure in an interview published in Il Sole 24 Ore
on Sunday.
Italy's austerity package introduces a state guarantee on
banks' debt. The EBA head told Il Sole 24 Ore a pan-EU guarantee
would have been preferable, as national guarantees leave banks
reliant on the credit standing of their sovereign state.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Majority shareholder Fondazione MPS can cut its stake below
50.1 percent without endangering the bank's independence, the
foundation's Chairman Gabriello Mancini was quoted as saying in
Sunday's Il Sole 24 Ore.
Mancini ruled out a merger given current stock prices but
said both the arrival of state-holding CDP as a new shareholder
in the bank or higher stakes for shareholders AXA and
Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone "were possible solutions."
The lender said on Friday it had agreed to pay 260 million
euros in a settlement with Italy's tax agency over transactions
made between 2002 and 2007. It added the impact would be largely
offset by 239 million euros of fiscal gains to be accounted for
in fourth-quarter results.
FONDIARIA-SAI
The insurer said on Friday it was considering movings stakes
it holds in top Italian companies to a vehicle in which Credit
Suisse could take a minority stake, as a first step
towards a sale aimed at boosting its capital base.
The Swiss bank is looking to buy a 40 percent stake in the
600 million euro vehicle, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday in an
unsourced report.
Italian insurance regulator Isvap may deny a green light to
the operation as a way of boosting Fonsai's solvency margin, la
Repubblica reported on Saturday without quoting sources. A
meeting with Isvap is scheduled for early this week, it said.
EDISON
The power producer said on Friday its 2012 core earnings
forecast hinged on the outcome of renegotiations of two main
long-term gas contracts.
It said on Saturday its board had approved investments in
power generation and hydrocarbons for 800 million euros as part
of the 2012 budget. A quarter of the figure would be allocated
to new projects.
It said the board would meet in 15 days to look options for
the company's financing needs.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The European Central Bank should lend to European banks for
longer and broaden the rules on assets it accepts as collateral
against its funds, the chairman of the bank's management board
said on Saturday.
BANCO POPOLARE
A group of funds is planning to oppose a request by the bank
to increase the number of shares into which a 1 billion euro
bond due in 2014 can be converted, la Repubblica reported on
Saturday without quoting sources.
The paper said the bank could skip an early conversion of
the bond once bondholders have agreed to the increase because
this would be enough to allow it to boost its Core Tier 1 ratio
by more than a percentage point.
* IMPREGILO
Italy's Gavio group is readying an offer for the rival
stakes in IGLI -- the holding controlling Italy's biggest
builder Impregilo -- held by the Benetton and Ligresti families,
CorrierEconomia reported citing sources.
FINMECCANICA
The chief executive of Finmeccanica's subsidiary Selex
Sistemi Integrati ruled out resigning in an interview with Il
Sole 24 Ore on Sunday and denied any wrongdoing.
* LOTTOMATICA
Revenues are expected to grow 5 percent next year, after a
20 percent rise in 2011, allowing the lottery operator to post
2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation of more than 1 billion euros, la Repubblica
Affari&Finanza said on Monday in its 'Letter to the investor.'
* TELECOM ITALIA
Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe told the International
Herald Tribune on Monday there was no reason to change the
relationship with Spain's Telefonica, which had never
expressed an interest in using its stake as a prelude to a full
takeover.
ENEL
Chairman Paolo Andrea Colombo told Il Sole 24 Ore on
Saturday seasonal effects should help Enel's debt in the fourth
quarter.
He said costly renewable energy incentives should be
reconsidered. At the current pace, installed photovoltaic
capacity would hit 30,000 MW in 2020, nearly four times the
original target.
ASTALDI
The builder has renegotiated a 325 million euro loan
facility extending the maturity to Dec. 2016 from April 2013, it
said on Friday.
RENEWABLES
Italy's Environment Minister Corrado Clini told
MilanoFinanza on Saturday the current regime of photovoltaic
incentives would not be renewed once it expires, adding
concentrating solar power technologies would be incentivated as
part of measures soon to be introduced.
