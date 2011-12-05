The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

AUSTERITY MEASURES

Prime Minister Mario Monti unveiled a 30-billion-euro ($40.3 billion) package of austerity measures on Sunday, raising taxes and increasing the pension age in a drive to shore up Italy's strained finances and stave off a crisis that threatens to overwhelm the euro zone.

BANKS

Europe's chief bank regulator EBA said Italian banks should boost their capital, dismissing criticism over its criteria on sovereign exposure in an interview published in Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

Italy's austerity package introduces a state guarantee on banks' debt. The EBA head told Il Sole 24 Ore a pan-EU guarantee would have been preferable, as national guarantees leave banks reliant on the credit standing of their sovereign state.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Majority shareholder Fondazione MPS can cut its stake below 50.1 percent without endangering the bank's independence, the foundation's Chairman Gabriello Mancini was quoted as saying in Sunday's Il Sole 24 Ore.

Mancini ruled out a merger given current stock prices but said both the arrival of state-holding CDP as a new shareholder in the bank or higher stakes for shareholders AXA and Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone "were possible solutions."

The lender said on Friday it had agreed to pay 260 million euros in a settlement with Italy's tax agency over transactions made between 2002 and 2007. It added the impact would be largely offset by 239 million euros of fiscal gains to be accounted for in fourth-quarter results.

FONDIARIA-SAI

The insurer said on Friday it was considering movings stakes it holds in top Italian companies to a vehicle in which Credit Suisse could take a minority stake, as a first step towards a sale aimed at boosting its capital base.

The Swiss bank is looking to buy a 40 percent stake in the 600 million euro vehicle, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday in an unsourced report.

Italian insurance regulator Isvap may deny a green light to the operation as a way of boosting Fonsai's solvency margin, la Repubblica reported on Saturday without quoting sources. A meeting with Isvap is scheduled for early this week, it said.

EDISON

The power producer said on Friday its 2012 core earnings forecast hinged on the outcome of renegotiations of two main long-term gas contracts.

It said on Saturday its board had approved investments in power generation and hydrocarbons for 800 million euros as part of the 2012 budget. A quarter of the figure would be allocated to new projects.

It said the board would meet in 15 days to look options for the company's financing needs.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The European Central Bank should lend to European banks for longer and broaden the rules on assets it accepts as collateral against its funds, the chairman of the bank's management board said on Saturday.

BANCO POPOLARE

A group of funds is planning to oppose a request by the bank to increase the number of shares into which a 1 billion euro bond due in 2014 can be converted, la Repubblica reported on Saturday without quoting sources.

The paper said the bank could skip an early conversion of the bond once bondholders have agreed to the increase because this would be enough to allow it to boost its Core Tier 1 ratio by more than a percentage point.

* IMPREGILO

Italy's Gavio group is readying an offer for the rival stakes in IGLI -- the holding controlling Italy's biggest builder Impregilo -- held by the Benetton and Ligresti families, CorrierEconomia reported citing sources.

FINMECCANICA

The chief executive of Finmeccanica's subsidiary Selex Sistemi Integrati ruled out resigning in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday and denied any wrongdoing.

* LOTTOMATICA

Revenues are expected to grow 5 percent next year, after a 20 percent rise in 2011, allowing the lottery operator to post 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of more than 1 billion euros, la Repubblica Affari&Finanza said on Monday in its 'Letter to the investor.'

* TELECOM ITALIA

Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe told the International Herald Tribune on Monday there was no reason to change the relationship with Spain's Telefonica, which had never expressed an interest in using its stake as a prelude to a full takeover.

ENEL

Chairman Paolo Andrea Colombo told Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday seasonal effects should help Enel's debt in the fourth quarter.

He said costly renewable energy incentives should be reconsidered. At the current pace, installed photovoltaic capacity would hit 30,000 MW in 2020, nearly four times the original target.

ASTALDI

The builder has renegotiated a 325 million euro loan facility extending the maturity to Dec. 2016 from April 2013, it said on Friday.

RENEWABLES

Italy's Environment Minister Corrado Clini told MilanoFinanza on Saturday the current regime of photovoltaic incentives would not be renewed once it expires, adding concentrating solar power technologies would be incentivated as part of measures soon to be introduced.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................