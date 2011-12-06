Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

2012 DIVIDENDS

Poland's 2012 budget draft assumes dividend revenue of 8.2 billion zlotys ($2.48 billion) versus 5.1 billion zlotys obtained by the state so far this year, the Gazeta Wyborcza daily quotes the document on Tuesday as saying.

RATES

The central bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council begins its 2-day meeting on interest rates and will publish its monthly decision on Wednesday. Analysts expect no change.

Poland's central bank is seen keeping interest rates on hold until the end of the first quarter of 2012 and will cut the cost of credit by a total of 50 basis points next year to support the slowing economy, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

2011 GDP

The Economy Ministry forecasts Poland's 2011 GDP will expand by 4.2 percent versus 4.1 percent seen by analysts polled by Reuters, the Rzeczpospolita daily reports on Tuesday.

FOOD PRICES

Agriculture Minister Marek Sawicki expects food price rise in 2012 to stay below 5 percent, the Gazeta Wyborcza daily says on Tuesday.

LOTOS

Refiner Lotos plans to increase the number of its petrol stations to over 400 by June next year from 332 at present, the Rzeczpospolita daily reports on Tuesday.

