SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS

Standard & Poor's on Monday warned it may carry out an unprecedented mass downgrade of euro zone countries if EU leaders fail to reach an agreement on how to solve the region's debt crisis in a summit later this week.

Standard & Poor's placed its A/A-1 rating on Italy on watch negative on Monday and said it saw a potential increase in the risks to Italy's growth prospects and financial stability due to policy coordination weakness in the euro zone.

A warning by ratings agency Standard and Poor's that it may carry out an unprecedented mass downgrade of euro zone countries if EU leaders fail to deliver a convincing solution to the debt crisis, was a "wild exaggeration and unfair," Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker told German radio on Tuesday.

FINMECCANICA

S&P said on Monday it had downgraded Finmeccanica to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The financial risk profile of the group has deteriorated as a result of lower earnings and restructuring measures, it said, adding the suspension of dividends in 2012 is unlikely to counterbalance the weakened financial position.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank is close to a settlement with Italy's tax agency over unpaid taxes dating back to 2005-2009, Il Messagero said on Tuesday in an unsourced report. The newspaper said the bank's management board will meet on Tuesday over the agreement, which is worth 320-330 million euros.

FONDIARIA-SAI

The board of the insurer will meet as early as next week over its plans to boost its capital strength, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday. La Stampa and Il Corriere della Sera said the extraordinary meeting is scheduled on Tuesday. The papers said the insurer will also meet regulator ISVAP over its plan to setup a vehicle ahead of the possible sale of its holdings in top Italian companies.

* FIAT INDUSTRIAL

The company is mulling buying out minorities in its US listed unit CNH Global NV, MF reported citing a transcript by Bernstein of a conference call on Nov. 21 with CEO Sergio Marchionne. According to MF, Marchionne also sees no legal obstacles to an integration between Fiat Industrial and CNH .

BANCA GENERALI

Banca Generali said on Tuesday it had posted net inflows in November of 165 million euros compared to inflows of 162 million euros in October, adding it was the best result of 2011. The group also said total net inflows since the beginning of the year were 1.082 billion euros.