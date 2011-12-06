(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Dec 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

Q3 GDP

The National Statistics Board will release final GDP data for the third quarter and its breakdown at 0800 GMT.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

The centrist coalition government holds meeting at 0900 GMT with no major items in the preliminary agenda.

ROMANIA SELLS 1.1 BLN LEI IN 7-MTH T-BILLS

Romania sold a more than planned 1.1 billion lei ($339 million) in seven-month treasury bills on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 6.60 percent, central bank data showed.

ROMANIA DEC INFLATION MAY BE BELOW FORECAST -CBANK

Romania's December inflation could be even below the central bank's last forecast if current trends continue, its governor Mugur Isarescu said on Monday.

CEE MARKETS-CURRENCIES, STOCKS GAIN ON EURO ZONE HOPE

The Hungarian forint led a rise in emerging European currencies on Monday, while stock markets gained for a second straight session on hopes European leaders would agree a plan this week to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

TRANSGAZ, TRANSELECTRICA STAKES SALE

Romania will sell minority stakes in state-owned power and gas grid operators Transelectrica and Transgaz only at the "best sale price", Economy Minister Ion Ariton said on Monday.

The ministry could start the bourse offer for Transelectrica by April 2012. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll ---------------------------------------------------------------