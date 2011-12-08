* Garth Ritchie sees buy-side trades increasing in 2012

* Equities to benefit from 'risk free' reassessment

* Mega-cap firms with international sales are solid bets

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Dec 8 Low returns from bonds and cash should prompt "real money" investors to take a second look at equities in the new year, adding much needed liquidity to a market currently being driven by machines, Deutsche Bank's global equities chief said.

South African national Garth Ritchie, who has run equities at Germany's biggest bank for the past three years, after joining the firm in 1996, said volumes and liquidity had slid globally since mid-year, fuelling the imbalance.

"Liquidity is low because those people (longer-term investors) have not been a big part of the shares changing hands: a large part of current liquidity is dominated by machines with different variables in their trading models buying and selling from one another."

European equity volumes have fallen sharply since a double-digit index slide in August that saw the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 post its worst month in nearly three years and forced implied volatility to rise and remain high.

After hitting 1.2 trillion euros in August, share trading levels pulled back sharply to just 780 billion euros in November, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Ritchie said up to two-thirds of the market at the moment is taken by technical traders, some of whom place bets for seconds, "but real long-term liquidity is the 60, 70 percent of shareholders registered who own the shares because they believe in the fundamentals of the company".

Reuters November asset allocation poll showed a slight increase in exposure to global and UK equities, but a further contraction in exposure to euro zone stocks. [ID:nL5E7MU21P]

The longer-term trend, meanwhile, has been even more marked. Anecdotal evidence cited by Deutsche Bank in its 2012 outlook suggests equity allocations were slashed from 10 percent to 2 percent by many institutions after the crisis of 2008.

Next year would likely see real-money return more strongly, however, Ritchie said.

The debt crisis had shaken the concept of what it means to be 'risk-free' and some large-cap companies would likely assume the mantle, until recently occupied by sovereign issuers, he predicted.

At the same time, cash does not qualify as a long-term safe haven because of erosion by inflation.

"When some government bonds are trading this tight and there's so much money in the system, one good option to consider is to invest in mega-cap equities."

A key attraction is the prospect of income plus any rise in the share price itself, he said, while corporate bonds may also be a good way to tap into the balance sheets of cash-rich firms with a global exposure.

The dividend yield on the STOXX 50 .STOXX50 index of leading European blue chips is currently at 4.6 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed, against 2.2 percent for UK 10-year gilts and 2 percent for 10-year German Bunds.

Leading blue-chip companies with large cashflows from outside Europe include UK-listed diversified mining company BHP Billiton (BLT.L)> and French luxury goods maker LVMH (LVMH.PA).

"When I started in equities, in 1993, we were called 'equities', and today we're called 'risk assets', on the Street. That terminology tells you what the perception is. Now people are realising that potentially there was never anything that could unequivocally be called 'risk-free."

Could that shift to equities signal a year-end rally?

"Yes, although I'm not talking about an index, I'm talking about stock picking to create a portfolio.

"Investors have recently used indices to hedge market risk as a lack of liquidity in the underlying names has made the cost prohibitively high to exit idiosyncratic risk."

Ritchie advocated picking a company by bottom-up analysis, backed up by sound research including meeting the company -- "good old fashioned stuff", but advised looking on a 5- to 10-year view -- not on a daily or monthly basis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 is down 0.1 percent so far in December, historically the best-performing month for global equities.

