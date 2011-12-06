DUBAI Dec 6 Banks in the United Arab
Emirates face new headwinds due to a weakening global economy
and Abu Dhabi's move to scale back spending and delay
construction projects, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.
In a report, Fitch said the global slowdown will affect key
sectors such as trade, tourism and services while a fragile real
estate sector and problems at Dubai state-linked firms and other
companies "pose significant asset quality challenges".
The ratings agency also cited the short-term impact of
slowing projects in the emirate of Abu Dhabi which has taken a
tough line on budget spending and jettisoned non-core
infrastructure plans, such as building local branches of the
Guggenheim and Louvre museums.
Across the oil-exporting emirate, which accounts for more
than half of the United Arab Emirates' economy,
government-backed real estate, commercial and tourism projects,
many conceived during the boom years of 2003-2008, are under
review and in some cases being delayed or put on hold.
"This sharper-than-anticipated slowdown in the construction
sector in Abu Dhabi could have some implications for the banks'
asset quality in the short-term," it said.
Fitch said that UAE banks remain profitable, despite slower
loan growth and weaker asset quality. It said a key challenge
would be their ability to raise long-term funding.
"Fitch anticipates core earnings will decline given low
business volumes and the recent Central Bank of the UAE rules on
retail banking."
The central bank capped the amount commercial banks can lend
to individuals at 20 times their salary and set the period for
loan repayment at 48 months this year to prevent excesses seen
during the oil boom years of 2007-2008.
(Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)