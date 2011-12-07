Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

RATES

The central bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council to publish its monthly rate decision, with analysts expecting no change.

KGHM

Polish miner KGHM has agreed to buy Canada-based Quadra FNX for about C$3 billion ($2.96 billion) in a move to boost its copper production in jurisdictions where political risk is low.

DEBT STRATEGY

Poland on Tuesday endorsed a new 2012 budget and an updated debt strategy as the country braces for a sharp economic slowdown next year reflecting malaise in its main trade partner, the euro zone.

Poland will double its dividend income from state-controlled companies next year, but a lower economic growth projection means it will still struggle to fill a budget hole, according to a redrafted 2012 budget endorsed by the government on Tuesday.

PGE

Poland's largest utility PGE is eyeing takeovers of wind farm projects in the North Sea and is in the process of picking an advisor on acquisitions, two independent market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

AGORA

Polish publisher Agora is preparing an online music streaming service, daily Rzeczpospolita reported without naming its sources.

BRE BANK

Lending growth in Poland in the coming years should slow down, Cezary Stypulkowski, head of Commerzbank's Polish unit BRE Bank, told daily Puls Biznesu, adding his lender prepares to unify its retail brands.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .