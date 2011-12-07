Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
RATES
The central bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council to
publish its monthly rate decision, with analysts expecting no
change.
KGHM
Polish miner KGHM has agreed to buy Canada-based
Quadra FNX for about C$3 billion ($2.96 billion) in a
move to boost its copper production in jurisdictions where
political risk is low.
DEBT STRATEGY
Poland on Tuesday endorsed a new 2012 budget and an updated
debt strategy as the country braces for a sharp economic
slowdown next year reflecting malaise in its main trade partner,
the euro zone.
Poland will double its dividend income from state-controlled
companies next year, but a lower economic growth projection
means it will still struggle to fill a budget hole, according to
a redrafted 2012 budget endorsed by the government on Tuesday.
PGE
Poland's largest utility PGE is eyeing takeovers
of wind farm projects in the North Sea and is in the process of
picking an advisor on acquisitions, two independent market
sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
AGORA
Polish publisher Agora is preparing an online
music streaming service, daily Rzeczpospolita reported without
naming its sources.
BRE BANK
Lending growth in Poland in the coming years should slow
down, Cezary Stypulkowski, head of Commerzbank's
Polish unit BRE Bank, told daily Puls Biznesu, adding
his lender prepares to unify its retail brands.
