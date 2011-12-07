The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti moved on Tuesday to head off any attempts by political parties to water down his 30 billion euro austerity package with amendments in parliament, saying Italy had little time at its disposal to approve the plan.

Italian government debt yields look very attractive unless there is a "complete fiasco" at this week's critical European Union summit and there will be no euro without Italy, Jim O'Neill, Chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, told Reuters on Tuesday.

Bank of Italy Director General Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Tuesday that the ECB will do what is needed to help Europe fight a deepening economic slowdown and the crisis in European sovereign debt markets. He also said that the outlook for the Italian economy will depend on how markets react to a recently approved package of fiscal tightening measures. * The head of Italy's debt management office told Class CNBC that investors, including foreign ones, had shown "palpable interest" at the last Italian bond auction on Nov. 29, MF reported. Maria Cannata added that banks had continued to support Rome debt despite a regulatory request to mark to market sovereign holdings but added the start of the new year was "demanding" in terms of maturities to be refinanced.

BANKS

The deadline for Europe's banks to say how they intend to make up the shortfall in capital the European Banking Authority is set to announce this week could be delayed, sources said on Tuesday.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank is working to reach a settlement with the Italian tax agency which also affects most of Italy's banking sector, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper said the bank's 2010 balance sheet indicates the amount being contested is around 1.65 billion euros but added the size of the settlement under discussion was not known.

FIAT

Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of Chrysler Group LLC and Fiat, is "guardedly optimistic" the European Union will take steps this week to help the euro regain its credibility.

MEDIASET

The hedge funds that own most of Endemol's debt are close to agreeing a debt-for-equity swap which would pave the way for an auction to sell the Dutch TV producer after debt restructuring, Il Sole 24 Ore said without quoting sources. Mediaset owns about a third of Endemol. * BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Besides the head of private equity Investindustrial Andrea Bonomi, Giuseppe Rotelli and other Milan families are ready to underwrite part of the shares not taken up in the bank's capital increase, MF said.

* PIRELLI

Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera said in an interview with Class CNBC, that the tyre market is still positive even if slowing down, MF reported. He said he expects a slowdown in the market next year with a recovery in 2013.

FONDIARIA-SAI, SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Italian luxury goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo is to replace Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's largest motor insurer, in Milan's blue chip FTSE MIB index, FTSE said on Tuesday. * FINMECCANICA

The CEO is working on a way to allow the wife of former chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini to leave the group, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Guarguaglini left last week amid a growing corruption probe. His wife, under inivestigation as part of the probe, is head of Finmeccanica unit Selex Sistemi Integrati.

ENI

Algeria is to review its hydrocarbons law to attract more foreign investment into its faltering oil and gas exploration, the state news agency quoted Energy and Mines Minister Youcef Yousfi as saying on Tuesday.

SAIPEM

Saudi Arabian Fertilizers Company (Safco) has awarded a turnkey project to Italy's Saipem to design and build a $533 million plant in Jubail.

IMPREGILO

The offer made by constructor Gavio to buy the stakes of the Ligresti and Benetton families in IGLI, the vehicle which controls Impregilo, has a deadline of December 20, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The Ligrestis are willing to sell but the Benettons, via Atlantia, are more hesitant and are likely to discuss the issue at a Dec. 16 Atlantia board meeting.

TERNA

The power grid operator is planning a restructuring of the group into three parts to exploit opportunities for expansion, trade unions said on Tuesday.

AZIMUT

The asset manager said on Tuesday it had net inflows into managed assets of 124 million euros in November.

