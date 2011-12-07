The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti moved on Tuesday to head
off any attempts by political parties to water down his 30
billion euro austerity package with amendments in parliament,
saying Italy had little time at its disposal to approve the
plan.
Italian government debt yields look very attractive unless
there is a "complete fiasco" at this week's critical European
Union summit and there will be no euro without Italy, Jim
O'Neill, Chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Bank of Italy Director General Fabrizio Saccomanni said on
Tuesday that the ECB will do what is needed to help Europe fight
a deepening economic slowdown and the crisis in European
sovereign debt markets. He also said that the outlook for the
Italian economy will depend on how markets react to a recently
approved package of fiscal tightening measures.
* The head of Italy's debt management office told Class CNBC
that investors, including foreign ones, had shown "palpable
interest" at the last Italian bond auction on Nov. 29, MF
reported. Maria Cannata added that banks had continued to
support Rome debt despite a regulatory request to mark to market
sovereign holdings but added the start of the new year was
"demanding" in terms of maturities to be refinanced.
BANKS
The deadline for Europe's banks to say how they intend to
make up the shortfall in capital the European Banking Authority
is set to announce this week could be delayed, sources said on
Tuesday.
* INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank is working to reach a settlement with the Italian
tax agency which also affects most of Italy's banking sector, Il
Sole 24 Ore said. The paper said the bank's 2010 balance sheet
indicates the amount being contested is around 1.65 billion
euros but added the size of the settlement under discussion was
not known.
FIAT
Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of Chrysler Group LLC
and Fiat, is "guardedly optimistic" the European Union will take
steps this week to help the euro regain its credibility.
MEDIASET
The hedge funds that own most of Endemol's debt are close to
agreeing a debt-for-equity swap which would pave the way for an
auction to sell the Dutch TV producer after debt restructuring,
Il Sole 24 Ore said without quoting sources. Mediaset owns about
a third of Endemol.
* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Besides the head of private equity Investindustrial Andrea
Bonomi, Giuseppe Rotelli and other Milan families are ready to
underwrite part of the shares not taken up in the bank's capital
increase, MF said.
* PIRELLI
Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera said in an interview with
Class CNBC, that the tyre market is still positive even if
slowing down, MF reported. He said he expects a slowdown in the
market next year with a recovery in 2013.
FONDIARIA-SAI, SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Italian luxury goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo is to replace
Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's largest motor insurer, in Milan's blue
chip FTSE MIB index, FTSE said on Tuesday.
* FINMECCANICA
The CEO is working on a way to allow the wife of former
chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini to leave the group, Il Sole
24 Ore said. Guarguaglini left last week amid a growing
corruption probe. His wife, under inivestigation as part of the
probe, is head of Finmeccanica unit Selex Sistemi Integrati.
ENI
Algeria is to review its hydrocarbons law to attract more
foreign investment into its faltering oil and gas exploration,
the state news agency quoted Energy and Mines Minister Youcef
Yousfi as saying on Tuesday.
SAIPEM
Saudi Arabian Fertilizers Company (Safco) has
awarded a turnkey project to Italy's Saipem to design and build
a $533 million plant in Jubail.
IMPREGILO
The offer made by constructor Gavio to buy the stakes of the
Ligresti and Benetton families in IGLI, the vehicle which
controls Impregilo, has a deadline of December 20, Il Sole 24
Ore said. The Ligrestis are willing to sell but the Benettons,
via Atlantia, are more hesitant and are likely to
discuss the issue at a Dec. 16 Atlantia board meeting.
TERNA
The power grid operator is planning a restructuring of the
group into three parts to exploit opportunities for expansion,
trade unions said on Tuesday.
AZIMUT
The asset manager said on Tuesday it had net inflows into
managed assets of 124 million euros in November.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................