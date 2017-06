DUBAI Dec 7 Kuwait's Global Investment House said on Wednesday bondholders have agreed to delay repayment of a 45 million dinar ($163 million) bond to next June from April.

The deferral of the bond repayment to June 10 from April 25 is to help Global in its talks with creditors regarding a wider debt restructuring.

Global said in September that it had asked bank creditors to delay principal repayments on debt due in December as part of a move to renegotiate a $1.7 billion restructuring agreement signed in 2009.

(Writing by Amran Abocar)