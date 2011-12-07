(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Dec 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

WAGE, ENERGY DATA

Romania's National Statistics Board will release average wage and energy resource data for October at 0800 GMT.

ROMANIA Q3 CONSUMPTION UP 2.8 PCT Y/Y-STATS

Romania's domestic consumption grew by 2.8 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, compared with a 0.7 percent contraction in April-June, official data showed on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS - ASSETS EASE AS S&P TAINTS EU SUMMIT HOPES

Central European assets eased on Tuesday on profit taking after the past days' rally, due to fears of a possible mass credit rating downgrade of countries in the euro zone, the region's main trade and banking partner.

HUNGARY, ROMANIA REACTORS NORMAL DESPITE LOW WATER

Two nuclear power plants in Romania and Hungary are running at full capacity despite low water levels on the Danube river needed to cool the reactors, spokesmen for the facilities said on Tuesday.

HIDROELECTRICA

Constantin Trihenea, the head of Romania's cheapest, state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica resigned his post citing personal reasons, the economy minister said on Tuesday. He was replaced with deputy director Dragos Zachia.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

Hidroelectrica, which accounts for a third of the country's power production has been hard hit by a drought this year. The government has said it will list a 10 percent stake in the firm on the bourse and hire independent, private managers.

Last week, the head of state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica also resigned.

MICHELIN

Tyre maker Michelin plans to expand production in Eastern Europe and is looking at Poland, Hungary, Romania, Serbia or Russia as the potential location of new investment, the company's chairman was quoted as saying.

Michelin currently has three production units in Romania.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 8

