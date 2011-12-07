(Adds press digest)
WAGE, ENERGY DATA
Romania's National Statistics Board will release average
wage and energy resource data for October at 0800 GMT.
ROMANIA Q3 CONSUMPTION UP 2.8 PCT Y/Y-STATS
Romania's domestic consumption grew by 2.8 percent
year-on-year in the third quarter, compared with a 0.7 percent
contraction in April-June, official data showed on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS - ASSETS EASE AS S&P TAINTS EU SUMMIT HOPES
Central European assets eased on Tuesday on profit taking
after the past days' rally, due to fears of a possible mass
credit rating downgrade of countries in the euro zone, the
region's main trade and banking partner.
HUNGARY, ROMANIA REACTORS NORMAL DESPITE LOW WATER
Two nuclear power plants in Romania and Hungary are running
at full capacity despite low water levels on the Danube river
needed to cool the reactors, spokesmen for the facilities said
on Tuesday.
HIDROELECTRICA
Constantin Trihenea, the head of Romania's cheapest,
state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica resigned his post
citing personal reasons, the economy minister said on Tuesday.
He was replaced with deputy director Dragos Zachia.
Hidroelectrica, which accounts for a third of the country's
power production has been hard hit by a drought this year. The
government has said it will list a 10 percent stake in the firm
on the bourse and hire independent, private managers.
Last week, the head of state-owned nuclear power producer
Nuclearelectrica also resigned.
MICHELIN
Tyre maker Michelin plans to expand production in Eastern
Europe and is looking at Poland, Hungary, Romania, Serbia or
Russia as the potential location of new investment, the
company's chairman was quoted as saying.
Michelin currently has three production units in Romania.
