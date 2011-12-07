DOHA Dec 7 Kazakhstan expects the second
phase of its giant Kashagan oilfield to be launched by 2018 or
2019, with first oil now expected in June 2013, the vice oil and
gas minister said on Wednesday.
The start of the Kashagan project in the Caspian Sea, the
biggest oil discovery since the 1960s, has repeatedly been
delayed while costs have soared.
Kazakh Oil and Gas Minister Sauat Mynbayev said in January
the government might not approve the second phase due to
escalating costs, although he said in October that disagreements
over these costs could be overcome through negotiations.
Deputy Oil and Gas Minister Lyazzat Kiinov said he still
expected the second phase of the project to go ahead, which
would more than double Kashagan's production to around 1 million
barrels a day (bpd).
"We still think we will complete the second phase by 2018 or
2019," Kiinov told the World Petroleum Congress in Doha. He said
the government had done nothing to delay the project and was
only discussing cost-cutting measures with consortium partners.
"The government promises that we are not going to revise any
law or any contract that is already signed, and we are not about
to interfere," he said. "Everybody and every partner will
continue working according to the documents we have signed."
Members of the consortium that operates Kashagan include
Italy's Eni, Royal Dutch Shell, U.S. majors
ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil, France's Total
, Japan's Inpex and Kazakh state oil and gas
company KazMunaiGas.
Consortium members and the government have set a target of
between December 2012 and June 2013 for first production from
the complex field.
Kiinov said first production was now expected in June 2013,
indicating the back end of the previously stated period.
"Beginning of production will start in June 2013. It's the
latest term that we have established. 2013," the vice minister
said via a translator.
Mynbayev has previously stated Phase I of the project should
produce 370,000 bpd, with the possibility of increasing this to
450,000 bpd.
KARACHAGANAK
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, has become more
assertive over its natural resources in recent years and has
sought to revise some agreements with foreign energy companies
struck when it lacked cash after the Soviet Union's demise.
The government has long expressed a desire to buy into the
international consortium that operates the Karachaganak field in
northwest Kazakhstan, which contributes 49 percent of the gas
produced by the country and 18 percent of its current crude oil
production.
The government is close to deal to buy a 10 percent stake in
the consortium run by BG Group and Eni.
"We are having talks and everything is positive, so we hope
to," he told reporters on the sidelines of the conference when
asked whether the government was poised to seal the deal.
The state's proposed move into Karachaganak echoes its
strategy on the Kashagan oilfield. KazMunaiGas entered that
project in 2005 and later doubled its stake to 16.8 percent.
The government has brought several cases against the
operators of Karachaganak, accusing them of overstating costs
and violating tax and ecological laws.
BG Group and ENI each own a 32.5 percent stake in the
consortium. U.S. major Chevron and Russia's LUKOIL
are also partners.