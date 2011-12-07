LONDON Dec 7 Brazil's iron ore miner Vale
said it will take time for its mega-ships to be able to enter
Chinese ports but stood by its shipping strategy.
"It was definitely not a mistake," Vale's executive director
of iron ore and strategy Jose Carlos Martins told when asked
whether he regretted building the mega-vessels before getting
permission to berth at Chinese ports.
It was too early to say what happened with damaged vessel
the Vale Beijing, Martins told a news conference on Wednesday,
but added that the incident with the damaged ship was "very
serious".
The damaged Vale Beijing, the world's largest iron ore
carrier, was towed on Tuesday from its berth in Brazil for
repairs, clearing the way at a port responsible for about 10
percent of global iron ore exports.
