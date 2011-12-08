Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
BANKS
Polish banks earned 13.3 billion zlotys ($3.99 billion) net
profits in the first three quarters of the year, 39.2 percent
more that in the corresponding period last year, the financial
regulator was quoted as saying by the Parkiet daily on Thursday.
PEKAO
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services warned late on Wednesday
that it may lower the long-term credit rating of Bank Pekao SA
, a subsidiary of Italy's Unicredit, if the rating of
the parent will be downgraded by the agency.
ENEA
The electric power plant Kozienicie belonging to ENEA
utility has opened a tender for the construction of a
new 900-1000 megawatt power block, which is to be finished by
2016, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported on Thursday. The initial
bids were filed in the tender.
KGHM
KGHM's C$3 billion ($2.96 billion) bid for Quadra
FNX is widely being viewed as a low-ball offer, and its proposal
may well result in a full-blown bidding war for the Canadian
miner, which controls one of the world's largest undeveloped
copper projects.
KGHM CEO also signalled the miner would pay a 2011 dividend
close to 30 percent of its profit.
NETIA
Poland's Netia is being circled by local private
equity funds eager to cash in on the group's ripening synergies
from the telecom group's recent takeovers, market sources told
Reuters.
RATES ON HOLD
Poland's central bank left interest rates on hold again on
Wednesday and said it sees inflation returning to target in the
medium term, but it warned of more currency intervention if the
zloty continues to be volatile.
