ROME Dec 7 The Italian government may revise the process under which new terrestrial digital television licences are awarded, Economy Ministry undersecretary Gianfranco Polillo said on Wednesday.

The contest set up by the centre-right government of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will award frequencies on the basis of a so-called "beauty contest" without charging operators for acquiring the licences.

It has been heavily criticised for favouring big existing operators including Berlusconi's Mediaset (MS.MI) group, Italy's biggest private broadcaster.

Sky Italia, the satellite TV unit of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp (NWSA.O), pulled out of the contest last week, complaining that the process was taking too long and was unfairly weighted in favour of the incumbents.

Asked during a talk show on SkyTG24 television whether the contest rules could be revised, Polillo said, "Perhaps."

On Sunday, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said the government, appointed last month in the middle of the escalating euro zone debt crisis, had not had the chance to reconsider the rules of the contest.

Under the existing rules, frequencies will be granted to new entrants by a government-appointed commission based on criteria including the size and technical capacity of the bidders and the strength of the content they offer.

Separate blocks are reserved for the two incumbent operators, Mediaset and state broadcaster RAI.

(Reporting By James Mackenzie)

