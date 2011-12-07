ROME Dec 7 The Italian government may
revise the process under which new terrestrial digital
television licences are awarded, Economy Ministry undersecretary
Gianfranco Polillo said on Wednesday.
The contest set up by the centre-right government of former
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will award frequencies on the
basis of a so-called "beauty contest" without charging operators
for acquiring the licences.
It has been heavily criticised for favouring big existing
operators including Berlusconi's Mediaset (MS.MI) group, Italy's
biggest private broadcaster.
Sky Italia, the satellite TV unit of Rupert Murdoch's News
Corp (NWSA.O), pulled out of the contest last week, complaining
that the process was taking too long and was unfairly weighted
in favour of the incumbents.
Asked during a talk show on SkyTG24 television whether the
contest rules could be revised, Polillo said, "Perhaps."
On Sunday, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said the
government, appointed last month in the middle of the escalating
euro zone debt crisis, had not had the chance to reconsider the
rules of the contest.
Under the existing rules, frequencies will be granted to new
entrants by a government-appointed commission based on criteria
including the size and technical capacity of the bidders and the
strength of the content they offer.
Separate blocks are reserved for the two incumbent
operators, Mediaset and state broadcaster RAI.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie)
