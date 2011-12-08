(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Dec 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

The National Statistics Board will release industrial output data for October at 0800 GMT.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania tenders 700 million lei ($215.74 million) in 2-year treasury bonds.

ROMANIA TO RAISE GAS PRICES BY 5 PCT FOR INDUSTRY

Romania will raise gas prices for industrial consumers by about 5 percent from Jan. 1, seeking to liberalise the market according to the terms of an IMF deal, its energy price regulator ANRE said on Wednesday.

ROMANIA JAN-OCT ENERGY PRODUCTION UP 1.9 PCT Y/Y

Romania's energy production growth slowed to 1.9 percent on the year in January-October, while imports rose 5.3 percent, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.

ROMANIA NET WAGES RISE 8.7 PCT Y/Y IN OCTOBER

The average net wage in Romania rose 8.7 percent on the year in October to 1,457 lei ($450), but fell 0.5 percent from the previous month, data from the National Statistics Board (INS) showed on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS-FX MIXED, EYES ON FRIDAY'S EURO SUMMIT

Central European currencies were mixed on Wednesday with all eyes on a key European summit and investors shrugged off a downgrade of Budapest's economic growth forecast for 2012 while the Polish central bank hold its key rate as expected.

PORK EXPORTS

Romania received an approval to start exporting pork in the European Union as of January 2012, after it was banned in 2003.

Romania Libera, Page 5

ECONOMIC GROWTH

After the better-than-expected economic growth in the first three quarters of this year, Romania has smaller chances to have an economic growth of around 2 percent in 2012, said Valentin Lazea, chief economist at the central bank.

Romania Libera, Page 10

ROMTELECOM LISTING

Romania's communications ministry selected Pricewaterhousecoopers Audit as adviser for the listing of its 46 percent stake in former telecoms monopoly Romtelecom, majority-owned by Greek telecom company OTE.

Jurnalul National, Page 10

