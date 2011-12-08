(Adds press digest)
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT
The National Statistics Board will release industrial output
data for October at 0800 GMT.
DEBT AUCTION
Romania tenders 700 million lei ($215.74 million) in 2-year
treasury bonds.
ROMANIA TO RAISE GAS PRICES BY 5 PCT FOR INDUSTRY
Romania will raise gas prices for industrial consumers by
about 5 percent from Jan. 1, seeking to liberalise the market
according to the terms of an IMF deal, its energy price
regulator ANRE said on Wednesday.
ROMANIA JAN-OCT ENERGY PRODUCTION UP 1.9 PCT Y/Y
Romania's energy production growth slowed to 1.9 percent on
the year in January-October, while imports rose 5.3 percent,
data from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.
ROMANIA NET WAGES RISE 8.7 PCT Y/Y IN OCTOBER
The average net wage in Romania rose 8.7 percent on the year
in October to 1,457 lei ($450), but fell 0.5 percent from the
previous month, data from the National Statistics Board (INS)
showed on Wednesday.
CEE MARKETS-FX MIXED, EYES ON FRIDAY'S EURO SUMMIT
Central European currencies were mixed on Wednesday with all
eyes on a key European summit and investors shrugged off a
downgrade of Budapest's economic growth forecast for 2012 while
the Polish central bank hold its key rate as expected.
PORK EXPORTS
Romania received an approval to start exporting pork in the
European Union as of January 2012, after it was banned in 2003.
Romania Libera, Page 5
ECONOMIC GROWTH
After the better-than-expected economic growth in the first
three quarters of this year, Romania has smaller chances to have
an economic growth of around 2 percent in 2012, said Valentin
Lazea, chief economist at the central bank.
Romania Libera, Page 10
ROMTELECOM LISTING
Romania's communications ministry selected
Pricewaterhousecoopers Audit as adviser for the listing of its
46 percent stake in former telecoms monopoly Romtelecom,
majority-owned by Greek telecom company OTE.
Jurnalul National, Page 10
($1 = 3.2447 Romanian lei)