* Shares up 30 percent in 2011
* Roll-out of overseas Directory seen providing upside
* Trades on P/E ratio of 12.2 times, vs sector on 13.5 times
By David Brett and Tricia Wright
LONDON, Dec 9 UK fashion retailer Next
has shrugged off the macroeconomic gloom shrouding
European retailers in 2011, and risen about 30 percent
in a year when Britain's FTSE 100 has fallen about 7
percent.
Next's strong performance comes despite slowing global
growth and the threat of recession in Europe.
The UK retailer's gains have even outstripped those of the
much sought after luxury goods firm Burberry, driven by
its adroit management and successful Directory business, but can
the shares continue their strong run in 2012?
BUY
Despite its strong share price performance, Investec
Securities analyst Bethany Hocking, who recently upgraded Next
to "buy", said the valuation is undemanding.
Next trades on a current price to earnings ratio of 12.2,
compared to around 13.5 times for European retailers and 10
times for the FTSE 100, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"We consider Next a safe port in these stormy times," said
Hocking. "Future upside should come from the continued
roll-out of both standalone Home stores and overseas Directory."
Next has around 36 "Home" stores, tapping in to a growing
trend among clothing firms to branch out into 'lifestyle'
products, including furniture and home furnishings.
In November, Next said its online and catalogue business
Directory, which trades online in 42 countries, saw sales jump
16.9 percent, helping the firm maintain full-year profit
forecasts.
Analysts said the secret to Next's success in 2011 has been
management's ability to manage pricing and control inventory in
the current environment.
Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown
Stockbrokers, said: "The group's online international reach also
continued to be extended -- Russia, China and Japan are now
being targeted -- while strong cash generation supports an
attractive shareholder returns policy."
SELL
Simon Irwin, analyst at Liberum Capital which has a "sell"
rating on Next, however, argued that the potential impact of the
Directory overseas was being overplayed, given it is so small in
the context of the business as a whole.
"I do see risks to the business and I also think that
they've benefited enormously in the last year from share
buybacks," he said.
"I think it's (the valuation) certainly up with events. It's
trading at a small premium to the sector, which is unusual."
Recent economic data in the UK and the euro zone has pointed
to a heightened threat of recession in Europe.
"Next is the best run of the clothing retailers in the UK
and probably Europe too ... However, in 2012 I would suggest
even Next will not be immune to a slowdown," Darren Sinden,
trader at Silverwind Securities, said.
Consumers are beginning to feel the pinch brought on by
austerity measures in Europe, as shown in recent updates from
Germany's Metro and the UK's Kesa and Tesco
.
"Much of the confidence in the high street numbers rely on
how quickly the market can counteract the threat of recession
and if this materialises then Next will be hit the most given
the strong run in the share price," Atif Latif, director of
equities and derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.