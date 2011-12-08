* EDF did not detail new security measures
* Activists did not disrupt plants' safety zones-CEO
PARIS Dec 8 EDF will reinforce
security at its nuclear power plants, its chief executive said
on Thursday, after Greenpeace activists succeeded in entering
two of them this week to alert the public on their lack of
security.
Greenpeace activists entered the Nogent plant near Paris
early on Monday and climbed onto one of the domes that houses a
reactor, while others went into the Cruas nuclear power site in
southeastern France.
"Measures have already been decided which will make this
kind of intrusion even more difficult and probably more
painful," Proglio said on the margins of a partnership
announcement with GE Energy. He declined to give details on
those measures.
The government said earlier this week that lessons would be
learnt from the Greenpeace action and that security would be
reinforced at EDF's 19 power plants, which provide 75 percent of
the country's electricity usage.
Proglio said the plants' safety zones had not been
disrupted.
"The intruders had been detected right from the start and
been tracked all along," Proglio said, adding that the activists
were mostly women equipped with lassos and overalls.
France's dependence on nuclear energy, more than any other
country, has been much debated ahead of the presidential
election in April.
The Socialist Party and the Greens struck a deal last month
to shut France's 24 oldest reactors by 2025 and not to build any
more reactors if they come to power, marking a U-turn by the
Socialists who had supported nuclear power in the 1980s and the
1990s.
After Japan's Fukushima disaster in March 2011, France
decided to carry out safety tests on its 58 nuclear reactors to
check their capacity to resist flooding, earthquakes, power
outages and failure of the cooling systems as well as
operational management of accidents.
The tests did not include terrorist attacks or the
possibility of a plane crash.
(Reporting By Muriel Boselli, editing by Jane Baird)