FRANKFURT Dec 8 Following are comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at a news conference after the bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 1 percent on Thursday.

SUBSTANTIAL DOWNSIDE RISKS TO OUTLOOK

"The intensified financial market tensions are continuing to dampen economic activity in the euro area and the outlook remains subject to high uncertainty and substantial downside risks."

"Evidence from data points to weaker economic growth in the fourth quarter.

"At the same time we expect euro zone economic activity to recover in the course of next year."

INFLATION TO STAY ABOVE 2 PCT FOR MONTHS

"Inflation rates have been at elevated levels since the end of last year, mainly driven by higher energy and other commodity prices.

"Looking ahead, they are likely to stay above 2 percent for several months to come, before declining to below 2 percent. This pattern reflects the expectation that, in an environment of weaker growth in the euro area and globally, underlying cost, wage and price pressures in the euro area should also remain modest."

DEFLATION UNLIKELY

"At the present time we don't see a high probability of deflation."

NEW LIQUIDITY MEASURES

"The Governing Council decided the following: first to conduct two longer term refinancing operations ... with a maturity of 36 months and the option of early repayment after one year."

"The (new measures are) to ensure enhanced access for the banking sector to liquidity and facilitate the funtioning of the euro area money market."

EURO's SURVIVAL

"In the end what matters are facts rather than negative psychology, self fulfilling.

"If the leaders make substantial progess then I think we will see confidence returning.

"I don't think it is really useful to speculate on break-ups. In spite of everything it seems quite far fetched at this time."

ON A NEW EURO ZONE FISCAL COMPACT

"Turning to fiscal policies, all euro area governments urgently need to do their utmost to support fiscal sustainability in the euro area as a whole. A new fiscal compact comprising a fundamental restatement of the fiscal rules together with the fiscal commitments the euro area governmentts have made is the most important precondition of restoring the normal functioning of financing markets."

ON PREVIOUS COMMENTS ON FISCAL COMPACT

Asked if he could say what other measures he was referring to last week when saying further action could follow a euro zone fiscal compact if the sequencing was right, he said:

"No ... I was surprised by the implicit meaning that was given (to my comments last week)."

BANKS

"The soundness of bank balance sheets will be a key factor in reducing potential negative feedback loop effects related to tensions in financial markets, thereby facilitating an appropriate provision of credit to the economy over time.

"It is essential that national supervisors ensure that the implementation of banks' recapitalisation plans does not result in developments that are detrimental to the financing of economic activity in the euro area."

NO MONETARY FINANCING TO GOVTS

"The method by which money is being channeled to European countries should not obscure that fact that the treaty says no monetary financing to governments.

"The spirit of the treaty is always on our minds."

ITALY WILL NEED MORE BUDGET MEASURES

"(Initial Italian budget measures are encouraging). Further measures will need to follow.

"The essence is in the delivery. The process of legslation and implementation of those measures is still on course."

