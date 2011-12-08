LONDON, Dec 8 (IFR) - Subordinated bondholders of Spanish bank debt could be at risk of burden-sharing if the country proceeds with a rumoured bad bank, similar to what occurred in Ireland, SG analysts warned on Thursday.

Spain's Prime Minister Mario Rajoy's a policy speech later on Thursday which could include sweeping decisions on the overhaul of the country's troubled banking sector according to SG.

The size of the bad bank could contain as much as EUR176bn of impaired and foreclosed property assets. Investors have been reluctant to lend to the country's banks because of worries around the bad assets sitting on their balance sheets.

"Until this overhang is dealt with convincingly, via cogent and realistic value adjustments, the sector's credit risk premium will remain elevated, leading to significant balance sheet deleveraging and earnings depletion," SG analysts wrote today.

They added that the solutions could either be an extensive asset protection scheme, which would be similar to what was done in the UK or the establishment of a Spanish NAMA which is the agency managing Ireland's banks bad loans.

If Spain was to opt for the latter, "holders of subordinated debt could be forced to participate in a bank rescue through coercive debt restructuring or forced exchanges."

Holders of Irish subordinated debt faced severe losses on their subordinated debt holdings, and in some cases got as little as 10% back of their initial investments.

"A Spanish NAMA is not currently reflected in subordinated CDS prices and a deeper restructuring of property exposures may be detrimental to subordinated holder," said SG. "However, a NAMA shock could push all CDS spreads out indiscriminately until the market settles."

SG analysts added that Santander, BBVA and CaixaBank were the better prepared to face their property risks while Bankia, Banco Popular and Banco Sabadell were the more exposed. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers)