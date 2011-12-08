BRIEF-TCG BDC Inc says it priced its IPO of 9 million shares of common stock at $18.50 per share
* TCG BDC Inc says it priced its ipo of 9 million shares of common stock at $18.50 per share
Dec 8 * Says EBA estimate on required additional capital to reach Core Tier 1 ratio of 9 percent is 1.56 billion euros ($2.08 billion) * Bank says has in issue 887 million in convertible enhanced capital securities which are part of Tier 1, Basel III compliant and with loss absorbing characteristics. * Taking that into account, remaining capital shortfall based on EBA estimate is 673 million euros. * Says in position to cover 673 million euro shortfall through completion of rights issue, internal profit generation and other actions including efficient management of risk-weighted assets.
($1 = 0.7512 euros) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
* TCG BDC Inc says it priced its ipo of 9 million shares of common stock at $18.50 per share
June 13 U.S. credit card losses are likely to rise at JPMorgan Chase & Co and across the industry, Gordon Smith, head of the bank's consumer businesses, said at a conference on Tuesday.