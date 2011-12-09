(Adds press digest)
ROMANIA INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT FLAT M/M IN OCTOBER
Romania's adjusted industrial output was flat on
the month in October and rose 4.8 percent year-on-year, data
from the National Statistics Board showed on Thursday.
ROMANIA SELLS 2-YEAR T-BONDS, YIELDS MARGINALLY DOWN
Romania sold a more than planned 743 million lei in 2-year
treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at
7.15 percent, from 7.23 percent at a previous Nov. 3 tender,
central bank data showed.
ROMANIA JOBLESS RATE EDGES UP TO 5.1 PCT IN NOV
Romania's jobless rate rose a touch to 5.1 percent in
November, a fourth successive month of small increases after
more than a year of steady decline, the employment agency said
on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS-FX WEAKEN AFTER DRAGHI, MKT EYES EU SUMMIT
Central European currencies weakened in late trade on
Thursday, tracking the euro's decline on disappointment that the
European Central Bank was not more aggressive in dealing with
the euro zone debt crisis and on caution ahead of an EU summit.
POLL-CEE FX SEEN FIRMING BUT EURO CRISIS TAKES TOLL
The Polish zloty is expected to firm about 6.5 percent
against the euro in the next year, leading a weaker recovery of
Central European currencies than previously forecast as the euro
zone crisis drags on, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
NEW BRD HEAD
Alexandre Maymat could replace Guy Poupet as head of
Romania's second-largest bank BRD as of next year,
the bank said in a statement. BRD is controlled by France's
Societe Generale.
TRANSGAZ
Romania received only one bid for an adviser on its planned
sale of a 15 percent stake in state-owned gas pipeline operator
Transgaz from a consortium of brokerages RCI, BT
Securities and Wood&Co.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
FINANCIAL BUFFER
The finance ministry has a financial buffer of about 3
billion euros ($3.99 billion), official sources said. The buffer
would cover Romania's financing needs for the next four months.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 6
MINIMUM WAGE
The labour ministry submitted for public debate a draft bill
to increase the monthly minimum gross salary to 700 lei
($210)from the present 670 lei as of 2012.
Jurnalul National, Page 5
