LONDON, Dec 9 (IFR) - Sandeep Agarwal, head of financials institutions debt capital markets at Credit Suisse has been made head of an enlarged group including debt origination for corporate clients. The move is effective from the New Year.

The new team is part of the global markets solutions group (GMSG) and includes all of Credit Suisse's DCM origination and execution functions, excluding Sovereigns, Supranationals and Agencies, in the EMEA region.

"Under Sandeep's leadership, we are well positioned to deliver integrated fixed income financing solutions to our corporate and financial institution clients," said an internal CS memo seen by IFR.

SSA DCM will continue to be run by Chris Tuffey, co-head of credit capital markets, EMEA. Mathew Cestar is the other co-head.

GMSG, which is part of investment banking, provides financing products and services to corporate and financial institution clients, while the bank's fixed income department typically provides capital market sales and trading capabilities to investors.

Hitherto, financial institutions origination was part of fixed income but this move brings the bulk of debt origination under one roof.

"The integration of this group allows us to strengthen our presence across all sectors through improved alignment with IBD and an enhanced focus on our KAM (key account management) Franchise and Priority clients," the memo said.

Agarwal reports into co-heads of GMSG, Marisa Drew and Thibaut de Gaudemar, and also to New York-based Tommy Mercein, global head of DCM, who in turn reports to Tim O'Hara, co-head of Global Securities. (Reporting by Helene Durand)