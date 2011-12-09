LONDON, Dec 9 (IFR) - Sandeep Agarwal, head of
financials institutions debt capital markets at Credit Suisse
has been made head of an enlarged group including debt
origination for corporate clients. The move is effective from
the New Year.
The new team is part of the global markets solutions group
(GMSG) and includes all of Credit Suisse's DCM origination and
execution functions, excluding Sovereigns, Supranationals and
Agencies, in the EMEA region.
"Under Sandeep's leadership, we are well positioned to
deliver integrated fixed income financing solutions to our
corporate and financial institution clients," said an internal
CS memo seen by IFR.
SSA DCM will continue to be run by Chris Tuffey, co-head of
credit capital markets, EMEA. Mathew Cestar is the other
co-head.
GMSG, which is part of investment banking, provides
financing products and services to corporate and financial
institution clients, while the bank's fixed income
department typically provides capital market sales
and trading capabilities to investors.
Hitherto, financial institutions origination was part of
fixed income but this move brings the bulk of debt origination
under one roof.
"The integration of this group allows us to strengthen our
presence across all sectors through improved alignment with IBD
and an enhanced focus on our KAM (key account management)
Franchise and Priority clients," the memo said.
Agarwal reports into co-heads of GMSG, Marisa Drew and
Thibaut de Gaudemar, and also to New York-based Tommy Mercein,
global head of DCM, who in turn reports to Tim O'Hara, co-head
of Global Securities.
(Reporting by Helene Durand)