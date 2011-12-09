* Canal+ awarded 2012-15 Champions League rights
* Rights package include 13 live matches
* Financial details not disclosed
PARIS, Dec 9 French pay-TV operator Canal
+ said on Friday it has been awarded by UEFA, the European
soccer governing body, the remaining French rights for the
2012-15 Champions League package.
The award is a consolation price of sorts after Qatari
broadcaster Al Jazeera earlier this week won the vast majority
of French broadcast rights for Europe's most prestigious
football tournament.
The package acquired by Canal+ -- previously the dominant
French broadcaster of Champions League games -- consists of 13
live matches as well as the UEFA Champions League magazine
programme. Al Jazeera, by contrast, won the right to broadcast
133 live matches in the 2012-15 period.
Financial details of the deal -- for a group of matches
previously broadcast by French broadcaster TF1 were
not disclosed.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)