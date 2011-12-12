The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

FONDIARIA SAI

An extraordinary board meeting on Monday will discuss possible measures to strengthen the insurer's capital base after Mediobanca and UniCredit urged it to carry out a capital increase of 500-600 million euros.

The board is set to appoint an adviser to assess the different options, with Goldman Sachs seen as the most likely candidate, according to a report in Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday.

EDF, EDISON

The finance chief of the French power group, Thomas Piquemal, sent a letter to the managing director of A2A Renato Ravanelli saying the situation of Edison was such that EDF and A2A could not afford "the luxury" of prolonging negotiations over its reorganisation further, Il Sole 24 ore reported on Saturday.

EDF sources told Il Sole that Edison's prospects were deteriorating rapidly because of an expected fall in power demand and uncertainty over the renegotiation of gas contracts, while the group needed to refinance 1 billion euros by year end.

Edison Chairman Giuliano Zuccoli said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday an independent adviser had been appointed to value Edipower's assets and an agreement could be reached shortly after a December 30 deadline.

GENERALI, UNIPOL, CATTOLICA

Standard & Poor's has placed the three insurers on credit watch negative along with 12 European peers as a result of its threat to downgrade the ratings of 15 euro zone countries.

FIAT

Radical metalworkers' union FIOM holds an 8-hour strike on Monday to protest at the carmaker decision to scrap national labour contracts. Talks between Fiat and other unions on the new contracts that will replace the old agreements are due to resume on Monday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Unopted rights in the bank's capital increase will be traded on the stock market between Dec. 12 and Dec. 16.

TELECOM ITALIA

The group is considering selling its web business Matrix, valuing it at 150-200 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday, adding that Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris could be interested in buying it but at a lower price.

ATLANTIA

A unit of the Singapore wealth fund has underwritten a 252 million euro capital increase allowing Sintonia, the holding that controls Atlantia, to boost its stake in the toll road operator to more than 45 percent, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Saturday. The fund's unit, Elmbridge Investment Pte Ltd, now holds around 16 percent of Sintonia, the source said, adding that representatives of the Singapore fund will visit Italy this week.

* IMPREGILO

Pietro Salini, the head of unlisted builder Salini Costruzioni, which recently bought 8 percent in Impregilo, said in an interview with La Reppublica's Affari&Finanza supplement he was working on a plan to integrate the two companies.

He said reports that another construction group, Gavio, had offered to buy out fellow investors in IGLI, Impregilo's main shareholder, were "internal issues" regarding IGLI. Salini added he was open to other options and would take into account all contributions.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................