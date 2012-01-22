FRANKFURT Jan 22 Daimler's
luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz aims to take out billions in
costs every year by reducing the number of vehicle platforms and
using more common parts across segments, its research chief
said.
"We expect a reduction in costs of more than 1.5 billion
euros ($1.94 billion) annually. It's our target to achieve the
full savings effect in 2014 ideally, or 2015 at the latest,"
said Thomas Weber, head of research and development at Mercedes,
in an interview with Automobilwoche.
"Instead of designing every new car from scratch, we will
focus on three architectures: one for rear-wheel drive cars, one
for SUVs and one for front-wheel drive compacts," Weber added in
comments published on Sunday.
Carmakers like Volkswagen and now Daimler are
switching their production to modular toolkits that can be used
across segments to achieve synergies.
Previously VW could only gain cost savings across brands
using the same chasis, such as the VW Golf and the Audi A3 that
were built on the "PQ35" platform for compacts.
Weber added that he wanted to thin out the R&D budget at the
overall Daimler group to 4 percent assuming a consolidated
revenue of 100 billion euros, instead of the 4.9 percent of
sales used in 2010.
"My goal is to increase R&D expenditure disproportionately
less than our sales growth," he said.
($1 = 0.7740 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)