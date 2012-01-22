LONDON Jan 22 British newspapers reported
the following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Times
RBS INVESTMENT BANKERS TO SHARE 2.5 BLN POUNDS PAY POT
Investment bankers at RBS are to share a 2.5 billion
pound ($3.9 billion) pay pot, taking an average of nearly
140,000 pounds each, despite demands from Prime Minister David
Cameron and other lawmakers for a clampdown on bonuses.
The bill comprises all pay and perks and estimated 500
million pounds in bonuses.
ANADARKO PETROLEUM ENTERS ROCKHOPPER RACE
Anadarko Petroleum is considering making a move on
Rockhopper, the British company looking to develop its
Sea Lion reservoir, 80 miles north of the Falkland Islands.
Rockhopper's broker Bank of America Merrill Lynch is looking
at a range of funding options, including finding a partner to
shoulder some of the development costs of the field, and
Texas-based Anadarko is one of a number that has expressed an
interest.
PRESIDENT PETROLEUM TO POST JUMP IN RESERVES
President Petroleum is expected to reveal oil and
gas reserves worth at least 77 pence a share later this week.
BP JOINS RACE FOR COVE ENERGY'S STAKE IN AFRICAN GAS FIELD
BP is targeting Cove Energy, the British
independent oil group put up for sale earlier this year which
owns a 8.5 percent stake in the huge Rovuma gas field off the
coast of Mozambique.
The newspaper also said it understood ONGC, India's national
oil company, and Gail, its state-owned gas firm, were
considering a joint bid, while Thailand's PTT, China's CNOOC and
Korea Gas Corporation were also considering approaches.
Sunday Telegraph
VIRGIN MONEY IN POLE POSITION FOR MBNA CREDIT CARD BOOK
Virgin Money is in the final stages of a deal to buy the
part of MBNA's UK and Irish credit card book made up of its own
customers, believed to contain 3.5 billion pounds of the 10
billion portfolio up for sale.
STELIOS SAYS HE WILL OPPOSE EASYJET DIRECTORS' PAY
Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the founder and largest shareholder of
easyJet, will vote against the airline's remuneration
report at its AGM, he told the newspaper in an email. Stelios
has long opposed the pay packages of the board's top executives.
PRIVATE EQUITY EYES COLLAPSED RETAILER PEACOCKS
Private equity firms KKR, Permira and Sun European
Partners are all separately poised to bid for Peacocks, while
Scottish clothing group Edinburgh Woollen Mill is leading the
list of trade buyers for some of the stores and grocer Tesco
is also interested in parts of the portfolio.
The newspaper also says a judge is expected to grant a
pre-pack administration for Bonmarche, part of the Peacocks
group, on Monday for its sale to Sun European in a 10 million
pounds deal.
DECATHLON LINES UP FOR BEST BUY STORES
Decathlon, the privately owned sportswear retailer, is
bidding for some of the 11 Best Buy stores in Britain that were
closed by its joint-venture owner Carphone Warehouse and
Best Buy Inc earlier this month.
Decathlon is up against grocer Morrisons, which is
in the lead for most of the sites, the newspaper added.
Independent on Sunday
GIP MULLS SALE OF LONDON CITY AIRPORT
The incoming chief executive of London City Airport has been
told by its owner Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) to
examine options for a sale of the business, including selecting
investment banking advisers.
The move would enable a quick deal when market conditions
improved, the newspaper said, citing sources close to GIP, which
also owns London's Gatwick Airport.