The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ITALY DEBT
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti wants the lending
capacity of the euro zone's permanent rescue fund to be doubled
to one trillion euros, German magazine Der Spiegel wrote on
Saturday, without citing sources.
UNICREDIT
The 7.5 billion euro rights issue by UniCredit SpA
looks set to be almost entirely taken up, allowing it to meet
tougher capital requirements being imposed on the euro zone's
beleaguered banks.
ENI,
Italian group Eni's oil output in Libya is almost back to
its pre-conflict levels at 260,000 barrels per day, Chief
Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Saturday.
Scaroni also said Eni was ready to sell all of its
controlling stake in listed gas grid subsidiary Snam Rete Gas
but was waiting to see measures taken by the Italian government
to deregulate the sector.
EDISON, A2A
An American investment fund has proposed to take a minority
stake in Edipower once the governance reorganisation is
completed, La Repubblica's Affari & Finanza said on Monday,
citing financial sources.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................