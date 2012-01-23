The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ITALY DEBT

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti wants the lending capacity of the euro zone's permanent rescue fund to be doubled to one trillion euros, German magazine Der Spiegel wrote on Saturday, without citing sources.

UNICREDIT

The 7.5 billion euro rights issue by UniCredit SpA looks set to be almost entirely taken up, allowing it to meet tougher capital requirements being imposed on the euro zone's beleaguered banks.

ENI,

Italian group Eni's oil output in Libya is almost back to its pre-conflict levels at 260,000 barrels per day, Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Saturday.

Scaroni also said Eni was ready to sell all of its controlling stake in listed gas grid subsidiary Snam Rete Gas but was waiting to see measures taken by the Italian government to deregulate the sector.

EDISON, A2A

An American investment fund has proposed to take a minority stake in Edipower once the governance reorganisation is completed, La Repubblica's Affari & Finanza said on Monday, citing financial sources.

