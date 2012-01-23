LISBON Jan 23 Portugal's government received one binding bid for each stake it offered in power grid operator REN, with China State Grid offering a premium of nearly 50 percent for a larger 25 percent stake, two sources close to the process said on Monday.

Oman Oil offered a premium of over 30 percent for a 15 percent stake in the two-way sell-off of a total of 40 percent of REN -- part of the privatizations Portugal has to carry out under the terms of its 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout loan.

"The price State Grid is ready to pay is just over 3 euros a share, while Oman Oil is offering around 2.75 euros per share," one of the sources told Reuters. That works out at a 45 and 33 percent premium over Friday's closing price of 2.07 euros.

Based on these prices, the government should pocket over 620 million euros for the 40 percent holding in REN.

Another source said that "State Grid offered a premium that can go up to 50 percent over the average price in the past month... while Oman Oil came up with a lower premium, around 30 percent, since it is bidding for a smaller slice."

The sources expected the sell-off to be finalised in a matter of two weeks or more. Earlier, British company National Grid and U.S. fund Brookfield Management pulled out of the bidding process, which proceeded with just one bidder for each slice of REN.

Last month, China Three Gorges, state-owned operator of the world's largest hydropower project, paid a whopping 2.7 billion euros for a 21 percent holding in Energias de Portugal, also promising to invest in Portugal's embattled economy.

The EDP deal highlighted China's appetite for physical assets in troubled economies in Europe and its ability to make its bids attractive with the promise of financial support.

(Reporting By Filipa Cunha-Lima, Sergio Goncalves and Filipe Alves, writing by Andrei Khalip)