* Change at top fuels talk of possible RIM takeover
* CEO Heins has 15-18 months to get results -shareholder
* Retention of Lazaridis, Balsillie on board criticized
* Heins says radical change is not needed at company
By Alastair Sharp, Kate Holton and Paul Sandle
TORONTO/LONDON, Jan 23 Takeover talk
swirled around Research In Motion RIM.TO on Monday as
investors and analysts pondered whether new Chief Executive
Thorsten Heins had been appointed to lead a turnaround of the
struggling smartphone maker or prepare it for sale.
Heins, who joined the company that makes the BlackBerry
in 2007 and took over the top job on Saturday when co-CEOs Mike
Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie resigned, said he wants to do a
better job in rolling out innovative new products to get ahead
of the competition. But he argued the company doesn't need
seismic change. [ID:nL2E8CN0AL] [ID:nWNA8433]
Still, key shareholders and analysts alike signaled
they are impatient for drastic improvement at a company that has
lost market share and market value after being comprehensively
outplayed by the likes of Apple (AAPL.O) and Google
(GOOG.O).
"If Thorsten really believes that there are no changes
to be made, he will be gone within 15 to 18 months. He will be a
transitional CEO and this will be a transitional board," said
Jaguar CEO Vic Alboini, who leads an informal group of 16 RIM
shareholders holding just under 10 percent of the company’s
shares.
Alboini criticized the retention of Balsillie and
Lazaridis on RIM’s board and called for several other board
members to step down before the company’s mid-year annual
meeting.
"If we’re wrong, prove us wrong,” Alboini said in an
interview, referring to the group of shareholders who support
his view. "This group is not going anywhere. This is just
putting RIM in a position where it might be able to get back
into the game. It’s early days."
RIM's U.S.-listed shares climbed 4.1 percent to
$17.69 in premarket trade on Monday.
RIM looks badly in need of a leader that can rejuvenate
both the design and operational sides of the business or prepare
it for sale to one of a raft of rumoured buyers, its critics
said.
"If there are no meaningful signs of an imminent turnaround
then I think the spotlight will turn back on to the assets that
RIM holds and who they might be attractive to," CCS Insight
analyst Ben Wood told Reuters.
"The annual analyst event in May will now become the focal
point to the unveiling of Thorsten's vision. We know the speed
with which you make strategic changes and implement them is
absolutely critical because the mobile phone business will not
stand still."
On the surface, the former Siemens AG executive appeared to
suggest he would stick to the current strategy, but analysts
expect that to change in the coming months.
RIM's existing product lineup has struggled to compete with
Apple's iPhone and iPad and the slew of large-screen and
powerful devices from Samsung and other manufacturers using
Google's Android operating system.
U.S. WOES
First on the agenda will be a need to improve execution,
with a particular focus in North America where RIM has
haemorrhaged market share after a year marked by product delays
and a botched launch of its PlayBook tablet.
"It takes nine months for a product to get to market once
you have thought about what you want to do," Gartner analyst
Carolina Milanesi told Reuters. "They are looking at least a
year from a transitional perspective.
"Picking Thorsten is a sign that they haven't quite decided
that (a sale is what) they want to do, so they might give it yet
another shot at looking at the business and trying to come
back".
As the window for a turnaround closes, the clamour from
shareholders for the company to license its technology to third
parties or even sell the business has got louder.
"RIM’s Achilles heel is its hardware focus," said
Victor Basta, managing director at Magister Advisors.
"IBM is a very rare exception to the rule, but it took
them a decade to transition from a hardware to a software focus.
RIM does not have the luxury of a decade."
Investors have seized on any rumor of a deal, whether with
Amazon (AMZN.O) as reported by Reuters in December or with
Samsung (005930.KS) last week, as reason to celebrate.
NOKIA IN THE FRAME
Analysts have said that logical buyers for RIM also include
fellow-struggler Nokia NOK1V.HE, perhaps with support from
Microsoft (MSFT.O), and Facebook which is increasingly pushing
its content to users via their mobile phones.
If there is no obvious buyer, Heins does have more immediate
options to add value to the business.
Heins says his most immediate concern was to sell RIM's
current lineup of BlackBerry 7 touchscreen devices, deliver on a
promised software upgrade for its PlayBook tablet computer by
February, and rally RIM's troops to launch the next-generation
BlackBerry 10 phones later this year.
Longer term, RIM could license its software or integrate its
email package, a strategy that many analysts and investors have
thought the company might pursue. Heins, formerly one of RIM's
chief operating officers, said it would be wrong to focus on
that option but he is still open to discussions.
The two men who Heins replaces together built Lazaridis'
1985 start-up into a global business. Both men, also two of
RIM's three largest shareholders with more than 5 percent each,
will remain board members while Lazaridis will stay on as the
head of a newly created innovation committee.
"RIM have had big challenges in the past and they succeeded
in moving from a corporate product to be also a consumer
product, to get a foot in the consumer market and very few
people expected them to do that," consultant John Strand said.
"Now they have to reinvent themselves again."
(Writing by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Andrew Callus and Frank
McGurty)
