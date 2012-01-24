Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
GROWTH
There's a high probability that Poland's economic growth may
slow to 2.5 percent in 2012 from an expected 4 percent in the
previous year, a member of the central bank's Monetary Policy
Council, Andrzej Kazmierczak, told a monthly magazine Bank.
Statistics office will publish the official 2011 growth
figure on January 27.
LOTOS
Poland's treasury is "seriously" considering the country's
gas monopoly PGNiG's role in the privatisation of oil
refiner Lotos, daily Dziennik Gazata Prawna reported
without naming its sources.
ENEA
Poland's utility Enea considers investing in local
coal miner Bogdanka to gain direct access to coal used
for energy production, Enea's deputy chief executive said.
LOT
One more strategic investor besides Turkish Airlines
is eyeing the state's controling stake in Poland's
carrier LOT, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted
treasury ministry spokeswoman as saying.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX