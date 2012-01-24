* Dividend cut to offset credit rating pressure-report

MILAN, Jan 24 Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) shares fell more than 3 percent after a report said the company was mulling a dividend cut to help offset pressure from the credit rating agencies on debt.

An unsourced report in Italy's Il Messaggero said Telecom Italia's board had met last Thursday and Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe had proposed cutting the amount earmarked for dividend payment to 900 million euros from 1.2 billion euros.

The paper said additional investments, including those in Argentina, would increase the group's debt pile, which stood at 29.9 billion euros ($39.01 bln) in adjusted terms at the end of September.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment the report.

Europe's telecom shares have long been seen as safe houses when the wolf is at the door, but recession, fierce competition and costly network upgrades are weighing on their capacity to pay generous dividends. [ID:nL6E8CJ2JG]

Telecom Italia has come under pressure since Standard and Poor's lowered its sovereign ratings on Italy. The group's core domestic market is heading towards a deep recession this year on the back of austerity measures adopted by the government.

"Obviously the news, if confirmed, is ... very bad ... as the company promised back in February a 15 percent increase in dividend per share," Mediobanca said in a note on Tuesday.

At 0910 GMT Telecom Italia shares were down 3.24 percent while the European telecoms sector .SXKP was down 1.05 percent.

"It would be odd if the group changed its dividend policy so soon, especially if it achieves its yearly targets," a Milan analyst said.

Bernabe said in November the group's dividend policy remained unchanged. [ID:nL5E7MB1PT]

Separately a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday the Telco holding company that controls Telecom Italia is looking at ways to refinance its debt.

The source said that the favoured option at present was a plan to issue a bond for up to 3.4 billion euros to be subscribed by Telco's shareholders. [ID:nL5E8CO10X]

Telco shareholders include Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC), and a group of Italian investors comprising Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) and banks Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) and Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI).

($1 = 0.7665 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, Stefano Rebaudo and Jennifer Clark; Editing by Dan Lalor and Hans-Juergen Peters)

