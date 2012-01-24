* Texas Instruments sees Nokia-linked baseband sales diving
* ST-Ericsson forecasts sharp fall in Q1 sales
* Danske downgrades Nokia to sell on weak legacy products
sales
* Nokia shares fall 9 percent
(Adds STM, analyst comments, Nokia Q4 expectations)
By Tarmo Virki, European Technology Correspondent
HELSINKI, Jan 24 Weak quarterly reports from
Nokia's NOK1V.HE chipset suppliers prompted fears of a sales
slump in the Finnish company's older smartphones, sending its
shares more than 9 percent lower on Tuesday.
While Nokia dumped its old Symbian smartphone platform in
February 2011 in favour of Microsoft's (MSFT.O) Windows Phone,
Symbian was expected to account for a vast majority of its
smartphone sales for a while longer.
"Nokia needs Symbian to remain healthy to sustain it through
this critical transition period. If the signals are right, the
impact will be felt sharply at Nokia," said analyst John Jackson
from CCS Insight.
Overnight, Nokia suppliers Texas Instruments TXN.N,
ST-Micro (STM.PA) and ST-Ericsson (ERICb.ST) forecast weakness
in their wireless business for the current quarter.
"All three have been key suppliers for legacy Nokia phones
and none of them had anything good to say. Especially Texas
Instruments' guidance for its Q1 (first quarter) baseband
business was alarming," said Nordea analyst Sami Sarkamies.
Texas Instruments forecast revenue from its baseband
telecommunications business, whose main customer is Nokia, would
fall to about $75 million this quarter from $279 million in the
fourth quarter. {ID:nL4E8CN7ZH]
ST-Ericsson, a key Symbian supplier, posted a deeper
fourth-quarter net loss and predicted a significant slowdown in
sales during early 2012. [ID:nL2E8CNI6L]
Nokia's struggles against Apple (AAPL.O) and Google (GOOG.O)
have hit both suppliers to Nokia's volume products. In Windows
Phones, Nokia uses Qualcomm's (QCOM.O) chipsets.
STMicro, which owns half of ST-Ericsson, said problems at
the venture were deep rooted and would take time to resolve.
Some 10 percent of venture's sales comes from Nokia, compared
with 20 percent a few years ago. [ID:nL5E8CO1LA]
"We are focusing on expanding our customer base. But it's
hard to cope with sudden, brutal cuts in volumes at your biggest
customer," CEO Carlo Bozotti said in a conference call.
BARELY PROFITABLE
Danske downgraded its recommendation for Nokia shares on
Tuesday to "sell," citing expectations of a sales decline in
legacy phones.
"We believe a sudden decline in Symbian sales, which started
in Q4, will result in a significant fall in unit shipments and
operating losses in Q4 2011 and 2012," Danske analysts said in a
note.
Francisco Jeronimo, an analyst at IDC, said he expects
Nokia's Windows Phone sales at end-2011 to beat forecasts, but
that would not be enough to outweigh falls in Symbian.
"The biggest question is whether or not Symbian results did
take Nokia to the red," Jeronimo said.
On average, analysts expect Nokia to report on Jan 26
fourth-quarter earnings per share of 0.04 euros, an 82 percent
fall from a year ago, according to a Reuters poll.
[ID:nL6E8CI2SX]
Nokia's fourth-quarter smartphone sales are seen down 33
percent from a year ago to 18.7 million handsets, with Windows
Phones accounting for 1-2 million of them.
Analysts expect Nokia to predict a slowdown in the overall
cellphone market as a weaker global economy discourages
consumers from replacing older handsets.[ID:nL6E8CG3L2]
"We also expect Nokia to show a soft performance in a
lacklustre global low-end market. We do not expect Nokia’s
handset business to recover from these issues until 2013,"
Danske said.
(Additional reporting By Teis Jensen in Copenhagen, Editing by
Mark Potter)
((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com)(+358 40840 6235))
Keywords: NOKIA/
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.