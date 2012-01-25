Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

KGHM

Poland will take a closer look at copper miner KGHM's plans to buy Canadian listed rival Quadra FNX, the treasury ministry said on Tuesday, raising the prospect that it could move to block the C$3 billion deal.

FEDEX

Fedex is buying delivery company Opek for about 100 million zlotys ($30.3 million) to expand its presence on the Polish market, writes Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

SYNTHOS

The Chemical maker plans to pay out 300 million zlotys ($90.9 million) in dividends from its 2011 profit that is expects to stand at around 880 million zlotys.

TPSA, PGE

Polish top telecoms operator TPSA picked Poland's No.1 utility PGE as provider of 600 GWh of energy, daily Gazeta Wyborcza writes, saying the was worth around 150 million zlotys.

JSW

Only JSW and Weglokoks among Polish coal companies plan dividend payouts from their 2011 profits, Rzeczpospolita reports.

