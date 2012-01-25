LONDON Jan 25 UniCredit (CRDI.MI) is planning to raise up to 25 billion euros ($32.45 billion) through the issue of so-called covered bonds as the bank moves to open up a new branch of funding, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper cited a person close to the bank as saying UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets size, had an opportunity to accelerate its issuance of covered bonds to take advantage of current demand with investors.

The FT said documents the bank deposited with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, outlined that the proceeds of the covered bond issuance will be used "for general funding purposes, including the funding of the mortgage loans business of the group."

Covered bonds are backed by pools of mortgages or other assets that remain on the issuer's balance sheet.

UniCredit, with operations across 22 countries, is already in the middle of a 7.5 billion euro rights issue to bolster its capital.

($1 = 0.7704 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Andre Grenon)

