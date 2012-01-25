* Q3 revenues down 15.5 pct at 27.3 mln stg

* Total client funds flat at 14.48 bln stg

* Shares drop nearly 10 percent

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Jan 25 British fund manager Charles Stanley's (CAY.L) revenues fell in the third quarter, as volatile financial markets sapped appetite for investment.

Charles Stanley said on Wednesday that revenues for the third quarter ending Dec. 31 had fallen 15.5 percent from a year ago to 27.3 million pounds ($42.6 million).

Total client funds stood at 14.48 billion pounds, down slightly from 14.50 billion at the end of March.

In November it said its first-half pretax profits had fallen 29 percent from a year ago due to the tough market environment, while rival fund management companies Jupiter Asset Management (JUP.L) and Aberdeen Asset Management (ADN.L) revealed earlier in January a wave of withdrawals by clients. [ID:nL6E8CJ0LI] [ID:nL5E7L30BW]

Market uncertainty resulting from Europe's sovereign debt crisis has put investors off the riskier sorts of investment that tend to bring in better returns for fund management firms.

Charles Stanley shares were down by 9.8 percent at 235.25 pence in early morning trade, giving the company a market capitalisation of about 110 million pounds.

"The performance was weaker than expected, but the weakness reflected the broader market conditions. Their underlying performance is still good," said Oriel Securities analyst Keith Baird.

Oriel and Peel Hunt kept a "buy" rating on the stock.

