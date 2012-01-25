(Clarifies that Italian banks were shut out of the senior public bond market for much of the second half of 2011)

By Josie Cox

LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Italian bank UniCredit has set up a EUR25bn covered bond programme in order to access ECB liquidity.

The prospectus is completely separate from a EUR20bn Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite (OBG) programme created by the bank in 2008, although it is based on the same legislative framework for Italian covered bonds.

A source familiar with the matter said that, unlike the 2008 OBG programme through which UniCredit has already issued in excess of EUR10bn, the new programme is not designed to be used for market funding and any potential issue will be for ECB/repo purposes.

Furthermore, unlike the existing prospectus, the new programme will have the bank's A2/A/A- corporate rating.

Italian banks were shut out of the senior public bond market for much of the second half of 2011. Even access to covered bonds has been difficult, and the last time UniCredit printed a public deal was last year June when it sold a EUR1bn seven-year issue at 123bp over mid-swaps.

It has already used its longstanding programme for EUR1.5bn worth of retained issuance.

The new platform's collateral pool comprises residential and commercial real estate assets. EUR7bn has already been issued off the back of the programme, the source said, but declined to say when the next tranche would be issued.

The programme was published by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange on Monday.

UniCredit is Italy's biggest bank by assets size and has operations across 22 countries. It is in the middle of a EUR7.5bn rights issue to bolster its capital as it prepares to meet new regulations, and unveiled a liability management today to bolster Core Tier 1 capital ratios. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Helene Durand)