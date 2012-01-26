Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

ZLOTY

The Polish currency is up 1.1 percent to the euro thanks to dovish comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve and surprisingly hawkish statements by Poland's central bank governor.

PKN ORLEN

Poland's top refiner warns that its fourth quarter operating profit would drop by some 90 percent, much worse than analysts had predicted, because of writedowns of the value of its investments abroad.

PGNIG

Poland's gas monopoly will work with the country's largest copper miner KGHM and two top utilities PGE and Tauron, all state-owned, exploring for shale gas.

EXPORTS

Poland exported food products worth 13.8 billion euros in the first 11 months of 2011, 12 percent more than in the same period last year, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.

RATES

Only a dramatic economic slowdown would prompt Poland's central bank to cut interest rates and it could raise rates instead, governor Marek Belka said, despite expectations of policy easing to support the slowing growth this year.

MINUTES

The Polish central bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) publishes minutes from its January sitting -- when it left rates unchanged -- at 1300 GMT.

($1 = 3.2989 Polish zlotys)