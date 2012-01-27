* Santander kicks off Q4 results Jan. 31, Deutsche Feb. 2

* Cuts in bond trading could worsen hit from euro zone turmoil

* Spotlight also on rise in bad loans, retail profitability

* "Kitchen-sinking" seen in Q4 as banks clear decks for 2012

By Sarah White

LONDON, Jan 27 European lenders, under pressure to shed assets and beef up their capital, will show the strains of volatile bond and stock markets and wilting investment banking income in fourth-quarter results in coming weeks.

As banks build up their defences to absorb euro zone crisis shocks, they have been shrinking riskier, capital-intensive businesses -- such as bond trading -- while trying to ward off funding struggles by competing for depositors.

U.S. banks have already reported a sharp revenue fall at their investment banks and that pattern could be even clearer in Europe, where sovereign debt woes have sent investors running for cover and dried up deal-making.

European investment bank revenue will be down an average of 15 percent in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three months, compared to a 5 percent drop across the top five U.S. firms, analysts at Credit Suisse forecast.

This could be a headache even for some of the biggest banks in these areas, like German group Deutsche Bank, one of the first big European banks to report, on Feb. 2.

However, although Deutsche Bank and UK's Barclays (BARC.L) will be hit by trading woes, their dominance in debt markets may see them fare better than rivals, with many analysts picking the two banks as potential winners from an investment bank industry fallout.

A clutch of Spanish banks, starting with Santander (SAN.MC) on Jan. 31, will be under scrutiny for the quality of their loan books as bad debts are on the rise in the troubled country.

"The fourth quarter will be very bloody, if you also add the pain some are taking from re-engineering their investment banks," said Chris Wheeler, analyst at Mediobanca.

"European banks will be hit harder in fixed income -- by their very nature they are stronger in Europe than in the United States."

European banks usually make more money in Europe, which is struggling with the euro zone crisis, than in the United States so will be hurt more by the problems there than U.S. peers.

At JPMorgan (JPM.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Citigroup (C.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N), revenues in bond trading, currencies and commodities were broadly flat from a weak third quarter, although accounting gains helped.

But they were hit hard by an average 17 percent drop in equities revenue from the previous three months.

STRATEGY CLUES

Europe's shrinking banks will be expected to give more clues on how they plan to rejig their investment bank strategy as tighter capital rules kick in.

Switzerland's UBS UBSN.VX and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX are cutting their bond businesses by shedding riskier assets either through sales or by winding down new business. UBS has flagged a hit of about 500 million Swiss francs on revenue from the pullback.

Top French banks like Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) have also reined in lending in areas such as shipping and aircraft finance, which will hit income. [ID:nL6E8C948H]

Analysts expect some of this pain to be filter through to the fourth quarter, with many banks "kitchen-sinking" the restructuring and pay-related costs they will have to take -- booking them early so they can start 2012 with a cleaner slate.

This could include rising severance costs, which have pushed up yearly overall expenses at the likes of Citi.

Most European banks have been through a round of layoffs, with Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Barclays, the two big Swiss banks and French lenders among those cutting the most.

RBS -- more than 80 percent owned by the UK taxpayer and under fire over the 1 million pounds bonus it has awarded its Chief Executive -- has already warned of difficult market conditions in the fourth quarter, and it could be among the region's worst performers.

Redundancy pay and deferred awards from previous years will likely hamper banks' efforts to slash how much they dole out in pay versus revenues, keeping this ratio high even though most bonus pools are likely to be down by at least 30 percent.

Total pay will likely fall. Even Goldman, one of the biggest payers among Wall Street firms, cut its compensation for 2011 by 21 percent.

In Britain, France and Germany, revenue from retail divisions could still help banks counter the hit from slumping business in the investment bank, even if Spanish operators will incur rising bad debts.

($1 = 0.9171 Swiss franc)

(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)

