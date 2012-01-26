LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has opened books for a tap of its dollar 2022 issue, having mandated Citi, Deutsche Bank and HSBC for the transaction. The borrower will follow hot on the heels of Lithuania which priced a USD1.5bn new 10-year transaction on Wednesday that attracted USD5bn of orders from 300 accounts.

The Poland tap is set to be priced later today and guidance has been set at 305bp area over US Treasuries. The Lithuania bond issue has performed well in the secondary market and were quoted at 100.25-100.75 at 12:50GMT, up around one point from pricing.

Poland's dollar transaction follows a EUR750m tap of the borrower's 3% March 2017 earlier this month, which marked the first sovereign to issue in the syndicated euro market in 2012.

The Slovak Republic, rated A1/A+/A+, was quick to follow with a EUR1bn five-year new bond that priced at the tight end of guidance at mid-swaps plus 305bp. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Additional reporting by Natalie Harrison and Sudip Roy)