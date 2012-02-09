FRANKFURT Feb 9 The European Central Bank outlined new, looser collateral rules on Thursday that will allow banks in parts of the euro zone to swap a wider range of the traditional-style loans they give to firms and consumers for ECB funding.

The ECB said seven of the 17 national euro zone central banks had put forward plans to broaden the list of collateral they accept from commercial banks in their countries.

Mario Draghi, the head of the ECB, said each national central bank would be responsible for any losses they incurred as a result of the changes. The ECB's 23-man Governing Council would have to approve each addition and that it would review the impact in six months time.

"Yes we are taking more risks, but does this mean that these risks won't be managed - no," Draghi said at the ECB's monthly post-meeting news conference.

The penalty charges for using some of the newly eligible assets would be as high as two-thirds of their value, he said.

The still-to-be-finalised adjustments are part of sweeping round of changes the ECB first announced back in November to help stabilise the euro zone debt crisis. Ireland, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Portugal and Austria plan to start accepting credit claims as a guarantee for central bank money.

Italy said that it was still working on its plans but that one of its the criteria for accepting the new loans would be that the default probability on them had to be lower than 1 percent. (for story click [ID:nL5E8D98CJ])

Ireland said it would phase in the various collateral types over several months. [ID:nWLA2722]

Banks are hoping that the changes come into force before the second of the ECB's two-planned injections of 3-year funding on Feb. 29, at which Draghi said he expects to see banks take another half a trillion euros.

Draghi said that while the changes would make it easier for banks to borrow from the ECB, its experts were still unsure how much benefit there would be and who would gain the most.

"We have no idea who is going to benefit most from this. It has more to do with the size of the bank and how the interbank market functions in each country... In some countries you don't have an interbank market that functions," he said at the ECB news conference.

