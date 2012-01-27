Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

2011 GDP, DATA

Poland's statistics office releases preliminary 2011 economic growth data at 0900. Analysts expect Poland's economy to have expanded by 4.2 percent last year.

Unemployment and retail sales data for December is also due at 0900, with analysts expecting the figures to come in at 12.5 percent and 10.7 percent, respectively.

WARSAW BOURSE

Georgia's TBC Bank, the country's second-largest lender, has delayed its debut on the Warsaw bourse originally planned for spring 2012, daily Rzeczpospolita writes.

KGHM

The Polish Treasury does not plan any reshuffling in KGHM's management board for now, Parkiet daily quotes Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski as saying.

Europe's no.2 copper producer also holds a supervisory board meeting on Friday to discuss Quadra FNX takeover as well as deposits owned by the Canadian company, the paper says.

ENEA

Poland's utility Enea delayed until Apr.25 the deadline for accepting bids to build a coal-fired energy unit in Kozienice, Parkiet daily reports.

DEBT

January has seen a large inflow of foreign investors to the Polish debt market, Parkiet daily quotes Deputy Finance Minister Dominik Radziwill as saying.

RATE HIKES?

Poland's central bank could tighten monetary policy if inflation fails to ease and the economic slowdown turns out to be mild, minutes of the bank's January meeting showed on Thursday, marking a shift to a more hawkish stance and boosting the zloty.

PZU

Eastern Europe's no.1 insurer PZU eyes purchasing foreign insurance companies, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quotes CEO Andrzej Klesyk as saying.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .