LONDON Jan 27 France's largest bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) is aiming to dispose of up to $11 billion of loans to oil and gas companies, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The newspaper cited people with knowledge of the situation as saying the energy loan portfolio was on the market and BNP was talking to at least three potential, unnamed buyers.

The portfolio contains loans with a face value of about $11 billion, of which only $4 billion has been drawn by the borrowers, the sources told the FT.

One of the sources is cited as saying large U.S. and Canadian banks are thought to be the most logical acquirers of the assets, but did not specify if any approaches have been made as yet.

One person close to BNP told the FT that the bank was not quitting the global energy business and remained committed to lending money to strategic clients in the sector.

BNP could not be reached for immediate comment.

($1 = 0.6370 British pounds)

