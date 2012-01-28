FRANKFURT Jan 28 German retailer Praktiker has reached an agreement with its banks to secure its operational business, while going through a restructuring phase.

The German DIY store operator said on Saturday it had agreed with a bank consortium, which was led by Commerzbank to bundle all its existing bilateral loans in a joint arrangement.

"Praktiker can continue to cover the possible risk of any financing peaks - which are typical for the upcoming spring season - by short-term access to these overdraft facilities," it said in a statement.

The retail chain said last year it is going back to a cheap and cheerful set-up for its ailing namesake brand and will raise more than 300 million euros ($394 million) as part of a three-year investment programme to return to profitability.

"With their commitment, the consortium banks mainly continue to maintain the existing general conditions for a smooth handling of the operational business but at the same time also support the company's upcoming restructuring process," the company said in a statement on Saturday. ($1 = 0.7615 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Toby Chopra)