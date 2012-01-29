JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Jan 29 Saudi
Arabia's central bank will play a bigger role in the supervision
of the country's financial sector as the kingdom weighs opening
up its stock market to direct investments by foreigners.
The country's Capital Market Authority (CMA) said on Sunday
that it had signed a cooperation agreement with the Saudi
Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) to coordinate supervision of the
financial sector in order to improve its stability.
"Saudi Arabia's Central Bank signed a cooperation agreement
with the Capital Market Authority yesterday which aims to set a
framework for greater cooperation between the two and to improve
supervision over the sectors that they oversee," it said.
The agreement stated that the two entities will coordinate
in the supervision of merger and acquisition regulations as well
as the exchange of information.
Currently companies need only CMA approval for mergers and
capital increases.
CMA also stated that the two will coordinate before issuing
or renewing regulations or taking any steps to ensure the
stability of the Saudi financial sector.
Saudi Arabia is in the process of finalising plans for
foreigners to invest directly in its stock market, the biggest
in the region.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)