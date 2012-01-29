FRANKFURT Jan 29 Volkswagen's supervisory board will discuss plans to acquire the remaining 50.1 percent of Porsche SE'S sports car business at a meeting on February 14, German magazine Der Spiegel reported.

The magazine said the German Finance Ministry already has a draft for the deal available. Volkswagen will have to pay 3.9 billion euros ($5.1 billion) plus taxes for the remaining stake.

Instead of an anticipated 1 billion euros, Volkswagen will have to pay a "low three-digit million" amount in taxes, Der Spiegel said. In total the acquisition will cost Volskwagen a little over 8 billion euros.

Volkswagen acquired 49.9 percent of Porsche sports cars for 3.9 billion euros in December 2009 as part of a deal that prevented the likely insolvency of debt-laden parent Porsche SE.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.

According to disclosures from Volkswagen, Porsche SE has a put option to sell its 50.1 percent exercisable from Nov. 15, while Volkswagen can exercise its call option between March and April of next year.

Last week Volkswagen said the company was closely examining other possible methods apart from the put-call options that would allow for an integration of Porsche within VW as soon as possible. ($1 = 0.7615 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Sophie Walker)