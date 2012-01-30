Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
T-BILLS
Poland to offer 1-2 billion zlotys in 30-week treasury bills
and 1-2 billion in 52-week bills at a tender on Monday.
DEFICIT
Poland could narrow its deficit to 3 percent of GDP in 2012,
central bank governor Marek Belka told daily Gazeta Wyborcza in
an interview published on Monday. Belka added the high inflation
made interest rate cuts unlikely ahead.
SBERBANK IN POLAND?
Russia's Sberbank could decide to get listed on
the Warsaw bourse if there proves to be potential demand for its
shares, the bank's chief executive was quoted as saying by daily
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
LIGNITE COAL MINES
Poland's treasury ministry received two binding offers for
85 percent stakes in lignite coal mines Konin and Adamow, with
one of them coming from a major client, power group ZE PAK,
which is also being privatised, the ministry said on
Friday.
