ISTANBUL Jan 30 Growth of Turkish bank
loans slowed to less than 28 percent year-on-year in
mid-January, adding to signs of an economic slowdown after a
year of unorthodox monetary policy by the central bank aimed at
preventing overheating.
The figures were sharply above numbers of closer to 10
percent given by central bank governor Erdem Basci last week and
were not directly comparable. But they gave the
same indication of a steady easing of loan growth which drove
Turkey's double-digit economic expansion a year ago.
Loan growth stood at 27.86 percent from a year earlier as of
Jan. 20, declining from 28.99 percent a week earlier, according
to the weekly data published by banking regulator BDDK.
Year-on-year loans growth stood at 29.50 percent at the end
of 2011 above the central bank's target of 25 percent growth for
the full year.
"When we look at the year-on-year consumer loan growth,
which are mostly in local currency, we see a further slowdown
from 29.8 percent to 29.1 percent. This growth was 35 percent
when the central bank started its unorthodox monetary policy
mix," wrote Ozgur Altug, chief economist at BGC Partners.
The central bank had said it wanted to keep loan growth to
25 percent in 2011, after loans expanded 34 percent in 2010,
fuelling demand for imports that have led to worryingly high
external deficits.
The nominal figures provide the basis for the Turkish
central bank's considerations on monetary policy, although it
tends to refer publicly to numbers adjusted for shifts in
exchange rates. Basci said last week that loan growth had fallen
to around 10 percent, although he did not say what period that
number referred to.
To rein in domestic demand and limit a record high current
account deficit, the bank has raised required reserve ratios
(RRRs) on banks' lira deposits while keeping interest rates at
historic lows to deter foreign capital inflows.
However, as concerns have eased about an overheating economy
producing a huge current account imbalance, the bank has begun
to raise interest rates to prevent a further depreciation of the
lira and control inflation.
The International Monetary Fund last week revised its
forecast for Turkey's 2012 gross domestic product growth to 0.4
percent compared with a 2.2 percent forecast last September.
"Global worries, favorable base and central bank's tighter
lira liquidity policy continued to show its impact on loan
growth and loan growth slowed down significantly in the last two
months. At around these loan growth levels we do not expect to
see a change in central bank's monetary policy stance," Altug
added.
The Turkish Central Bank held its one-week repo rate, the
declared policy rate, unchanged at 5.75 percent at its monthly
monetary policy meeting on Jan. 24.
Since October, interest rates on bank loans have increased
around 50-70 basis points as the central bank tightened lira
liquidity on "extraordinary days" via intraday repo auctions
pushing banks' funding costs to higher levels.
BDDK said on Monday total loans amounted to 684.496 billion
lira ($385.24 billion) as of Jan. 20, down from 693.24 billion
lira at the end of 2011.
Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, who also
oversees economic policy said on Jan. 19 he sees 15 percent loan
growth in 2012.
($1 = 1.7768 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Patrick Graham)