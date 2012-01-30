ISTANBUL Jan 30 Growth of Turkish bank loans slowed to less than 28 percent year-on-year in mid-January, adding to signs of an economic slowdown after a year of unorthodox monetary policy by the central bank aimed at preventing overheating.

The figures were sharply above numbers of closer to 10 percent given by central bank governor Erdem Basci last week and were not directly comparable. But they gave the same indication of a steady easing of loan growth which drove Turkey's double-digit economic expansion a year ago.

Loan growth stood at 27.86 percent from a year earlier as of Jan. 20, declining from 28.99 percent a week earlier, according to the weekly data published by banking regulator BDDK.

Year-on-year loans growth stood at 29.50 percent at the end of 2011 above the central bank's target of 25 percent growth for the full year.

"When we look at the year-on-year consumer loan growth, which are mostly in local currency, we see a further slowdown from 29.8 percent to 29.1 percent. This growth was 35 percent when the central bank started its unorthodox monetary policy mix," wrote Ozgur Altug, chief economist at BGC Partners.

The central bank had said it wanted to keep loan growth to 25 percent in 2011, after loans expanded 34 percent in 2010, fuelling demand for imports that have led to worryingly high external deficits.

The nominal figures provide the basis for the Turkish central bank's considerations on monetary policy, although it tends to refer publicly to numbers adjusted for shifts in exchange rates. Basci said last week that loan growth had fallen to around 10 percent, although he did not say what period that number referred to.

To rein in domestic demand and limit a record high current account deficit, the bank has raised required reserve ratios (RRRs) on banks' lira deposits while keeping interest rates at historic lows to deter foreign capital inflows.

However, as concerns have eased about an overheating economy producing a huge current account imbalance, the bank has begun to raise interest rates to prevent a further depreciation of the lira and control inflation.

The International Monetary Fund last week revised its forecast for Turkey's 2012 gross domestic product growth to 0.4 percent compared with a 2.2 percent forecast last September.

"Global worries, favorable base and central bank's tighter lira liquidity policy continued to show its impact on loan growth and loan growth slowed down significantly in the last two months. At around these loan growth levels we do not expect to see a change in central bank's monetary policy stance," Altug added.

The Turkish Central Bank held its one-week repo rate, the declared policy rate, unchanged at 5.75 percent at its monthly monetary policy meeting on Jan. 24.

Since October, interest rates on bank loans have increased around 50-70 basis points as the central bank tightened lira liquidity on "extraordinary days" via intraday repo auctions pushing banks' funding costs to higher levels.

BDDK said on Monday total loans amounted to 684.496 billion lira ($385.24 billion) as of Jan. 20, down from 693.24 billion lira at the end of 2011.

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, who also oversees economic policy said on Jan. 19 he sees 15 percent loan growth in 2012. ($1 = 1.7768 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Patrick Graham)