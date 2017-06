LISBON Jan 30 Shareholders at Portuguese-pay TV provider Zon Multimedia approved on Monday to lift voting rights beyond a current 10 percent limit, shareholders said.

The approval of the measure opens the way for shareholders to raise their stakes in the company.

"The proposal of removing the voting rights limit was approved," at a shareholder assembly, a shareholer told Reuters.

