ATHENS, Jan 30 Greece's bond swap may delay the planned merger of the country's second and third-largest lenders Alpha (ACBr.AT) and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT because of uncertainties over losses incurred from the swap, an Alpha Bank official told Reuters on Monday.

The two banks agreed in August last year to team up to create Greece's biggest lender to better cope with the country's debt crisis which has caused deposit outflows and rising loan impairments.

But EFG Eurobank's exposure to Greek government bonds is about twice as big as Alpha Bank's, meaning it will be more affected by the fact that losses from the planned debt swap deal will be bigger than expected when the merger was agreed.

"There are financial issues that need to be looked into, such as the net present value loss due to the bond swap. This does not mean the merger agreement is collapsing or that it will not go ahead," said the Alpha Bank official who did not want to be named.

Shareholders of the two banks had cleared the merger deal in November last year.

Battered by deposit outflows, sovereign debt downgrades and rising bad loans Greek banks have been urged to explore tie-ups in the hope of regaining access to wholesale funding markets.

The Greek regulator suspended trade in the shares of the two banks earlier on Monday. Before that, shares in Alpha Bank were up 9.4 percent at 1.28 euros, outperforming the Athens bourse's banking index .FTATBNK. Eurobank shares were trading 0.25 percent softer at 0.80 euros.

"The market estimates that the terms of the deal might change in favour of Alpha Bank. EFG Eurobank has the biggest portfolio of Greek government bonds, so according to the NPV losses, it will have bigger recapitalisation needs," an unnamed bank analyst said.

A banking source close to the two banks said there were differing views as to the speed of the agreed merger and that the two sides would continue talks on the matter.

"Alpha is asking for a delay, nothing more, but it is risky," the source said. "There will be talks to bridge the differing views on the speed of the merger."

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Mark Potter)

